 »   » ఆ వేడుకలో ప్రభుదేవా, తమన్నా స్టెప్పులు.. ఎప్పుడు? ఎక్కడంటే..

ఆ వేడుకలో ప్రభుదేవా, తమన్నా స్టెప్పులు.. ఎప్పుడు? ఎక్కడంటే..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

ఇండియన్ మైఖేల్ జాక్సన్ ప్రభుదేవా, అందాల తార తమన్నా భాటియా సెప్పులు వేయడానికి సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. వీరిద్దరు కలిసి సినిమా కోసం స్టెప్పులు వేస్తున్నారనుకొంటే పప్పులో కాలేసినట్టే. ఏప్రిల్ 7న ముంబైలో ప్రారంభమయ్యే ఐపీఎల్ ఆరంభ వేడుకల్లో ప్రభుదేవా, తమన్నా కలిసి నృత్యం చేయనున్నారు. తెలుగు, కన్నడ, తమిళ చిత్రాల పాటలకు వారిద్దరూ కలిసి స్టెప్పులేస్తున్నఐపీఎల్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించారు.

ఐపీఎల్‌ ఆరంభ వేడుకల్లో డ్యాన్స్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌ కోసం ప్రముఖ కోరియోగ్రాఫర్ షైమాక్ దావర్ నృత్యాలు సమకూరుస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా తమన్నా మాట్లాడుతూ.. దేశ క్రీడారంగంలో ఐపీఎల్‌‌కు అత్యున్నత స్థానం ఉంది. దేశంలో బాలీవుడ్ సినిమాల తర్వాత అంత క్రేజ్ ఉన్నది క్రికెట్‌కు మాత్రమే. అలాంటి ఐపీఎల్ క్రీడా సంబురాల్లో తొలిసారి ఫెర్ఫార్మ్ చేసే అవకాశం రావడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది. స్వింగ్ జరా, పింగా తదితర పాటలకు నృత్యం చేస్తున్నాను అని అన్నారు.

Prabhudheva and Tamannaah to Dance at IPL opening ceremony

ఐపీఎల్ వేడుకల్లో ప్రభుదేవా, తమన్నాతోపాటు హృతిక్ రోషన్, వరుణ్ ధావన్, పరిణితి చోప్రా, జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ తదితరులు కూడా ఫెర్ఫార్మ్ చేయబోతున్నారు.

English summary
South Indian actress Tamannaah will be performing at the IPL opening ceremony that is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 7 this year. But, Tamannaah will not be giving a solo performance. The person who will be accompanying the Baahubali actress is none other than Prabhudheva. According to a report published by UNI India, the duo will be grooving to songs from Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.
Story first published: Thursday, April 5, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 5, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu