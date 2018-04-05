 »   » ఆ వేడుకలో ప్రభుదేవా, తమన్నా స్టెప్పులు.. ఎప్పుడు? ఎక్కడంటే..

English summary

South Indian actress Tamannaah will be performing at the IPL opening ceremony that is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 7 this year. But, Tamannaah will not be giving a solo performance. The person who will be accompanying the Baahubali actress is none other than Prabhudheva. According to a report published by UNI India, the duo will be grooving to songs from Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.