శ్రీలంక బాంబు పేలుళ్ల నుంచి తృటిలో తప్పించుకున్నా రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్!

శ్రీలంక మరోసారి నెత్తరోడింది. ఆదివారం ఉదయం క్రైస్తవులు ఈస్టర్ పండగ సందర్భంగా ప్రార్థనలు జరుపుతుండగా టెర్రరిస్టులు నరమేధం సృష్టించారు. చర్చిలతో పాటు వివిధ ప్రాంతాల్లో జరిగిన వరుస బాంబు పేలుళ్లలో దాదాపు 150 మందికి పైగా అమాయకులు మరణించగా, 400 మందికిపైగా క్షతగాత్రులయ్యారు.
శ్రీలంక ప్రైమ్ మినిస్టర్ నివాసం సమీపంలోని సిన్నమోన్ గ్రాండ్ హోటల్లో కూడా బాంబు పేలుళ్లు సంభవించాయి. ఇదే హోటల్లో ప్రముఖ నటి రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్ బసచేశారు. అయితే పేలుళ్లు సంభవించడానికి కొంత సేపటి ముందు ఆమె హోటల్ ఖాళీ చేయడంతో ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడ్డారు.
OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking.
బాంబు పేలుళ్లు సంభవించిన అనంతరం రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. ‘శ్రీలంకలో బాంబు పేలుళ్లు సంభవించాయి. నేను స్టే చేసిన కొలంబొలోని సిన్నమోన్ గ్రాండ్ హోటల్ ఖాళీ చేసి బయటకు వచ్చిన కొంతసేపటికే అక్కడ పేలుళ్లు సంభవించాయి. ఈ సంఘటన నన్ను షాక్కు గురి చేసింది' అని రాధిక ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
మేడమ్ మీరు సేఫ్గా రావాలి
పేలుళ్ల విషయం తెలుసుకున్న పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు రాధిక ట్వీట్పై స్పందించారు. నటి, విజె రమ్య సుబ్రమణియన్ స్పందిస్తూ...‘పేలుళ్ల గురించి విని షాకయ్యాను. మీరు క్షేమంగా తిరిగి రావాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాం' అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. మరి కొందరు తమిళ ప్రముఖులు కూడా రాధిక ట్వీట్ మీద స్పందించారు.
Raadhika Sarathkumar escapes from sri lanka bomb blasts. She took to Twitter to inform people about this. She tweeted: "OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking."
