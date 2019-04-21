శ్రీలంక బాంబు పేలుళ్ల నుంచి తృటిలో తప్పించుకున్నా రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్!

Devastated to hear about the Bomb blasts in Sri Lanka.... My Thoughts & Prayers are with the People of Sri Lanka.... #SriLanka #SriLankaBlasts

OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking.

English summary

Raadhika Sarathkumar escapes from sri lanka bomb blasts. She took to Twitter to inform people about this. She tweeted: "OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking."