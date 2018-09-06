తెలుగు
రజనీకాంత్, కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు సినిమా కథ ఇదే.. యూపీకి సూపర్‌స్టార్

    సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్, దర్శకుడు కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న చిత్రంపై తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ సేతుపతి, త్రిష, బాలీవుడ్ విలక్షణ నటుడు నవాజుద్దీన్ సిద్ధిఖి చేరడంతో సెన్సేషనల్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌గా మారింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్‌లోని డెహ్రాడూన్, లక్నో, తదితర ప్రాంతాల్లో జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమా తదుపరి షెడ్యూల్ షూటింగ్‌లో పాల్గొనడం కోసం రజనీకాంత్ యూపీకి బయలుదేరి వెళ్లారు.

    తాజా షెడ్యూల్‌లో రజనీ, నవాజుద్దీన్, విజయ్ సేతుపతిపై కాంబినేషన్ షాట్స్ చిత్రీకరించనున్నట్టు సమాచారం. తాజాగా మీడియా కథనాల ప్రకారం.. మాస్, క్లాస్ అంశాల కలయికతో రజనీ రోల్ ఉంటుందట. పగటివేళ హాస్టల్ వార్డెన్‌గా, రాత్రి కరుడుగట్టిన మాఫియా డాన్‌గా కనిపిస్తారట. కబాలి, కాలా తర్వాత మూడోసారి రజనీ మాఫియా డాన్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారు.

    రజనీకాంత్ సరసన అందాల నటి సిమ్రాన్ నటిస్తున్నది. రీ ఎంట్రీతోనే సూపర్‌స్టార్‌కు జోడిగా నటించే అవకాశం దక్కించుకోవడం గమనార్హం. రజనీ కుమారులుగా బాబీ సింహా, సనత్ రెడ్డి నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో మేఘా ఆకాశ్, సనత్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్నారు. విజయ్ సేతుపతి విలన్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తారు. అరవింద్ రవిచంద్రన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    రజనీకాంత్

    Rajinikanth's next project with director Karthik Subbaraj is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the Tamil industry. The film was shot in Dehradun and Lucknow, lead star Rajinikanth has now head to Uttar Pradesh to shoot the next schedule of the film. Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha and Nawazuddin Siddiqi are part of the shooting.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
