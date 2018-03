English summary

Days after Kaala teaser got leaked online, the teaser of 2.0 has also hit the web. The one-minute teaser is an unedited version, but one can realise the amount of work that has been put in the film. 2.0 also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Tamil. The film also stars Amy Jackson in the lead role. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Inside reports claim that the teaser was played at the birthday party of Lyca Chief Subaskaran on March 2 in London. At the event, someone is believed to have recorded the video and released it online.