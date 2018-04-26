 »   » కాలా శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల సంచలనం.. దిమ్మతిరిగిపోయే రేటు

కాలా శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల సంచలనం.. దిమ్మతిరిగిపోయే రేటు

సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ నటించిన కాలా చిత్రం విడుదలకు ముందే సంచలనాలకు వేదికగా మారుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన శాటిలైట్ హక్కులను రికార్డు స్థాయి ధరను చెల్లించి స్టార్ మా నెట్‌వర్క్ సొంతం చేసుకొన్నట్టు వండర్‌బార్ ఫిల్మ్స్ అధికారికంగా ట్విట్టర్‌లో వెల్లడించింది. కాలా చిత్రాన్ని విలక్షణ నటుడు ధనుష్ వండర్‌బార్ ఫిల్మ్స్, లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందించారు. ఈ సినిమాకు సంతోష్ నారాయణ్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

కాలా శాటిలైట్ బిజినెస్‌పై

కాలా శాటిలైట్ బిజినెస్‌పై

అన్ని భాషల్లో కాలా చిత్రానికి శాటిలైట్ పార్ట్‌నర్‌గా ఉండటానికి స్టార్ మాతో ఒప్పందం జరిగిందని చెప్పడానికి చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. అయితే తమిళ హక్కులు మాత్రం స్టార్ విజయ్‌కి దక్కాయి అని వండర్‌బార్ స్టూడియో ట్వీట్‌ చేసింది.

75 కోట్లకు శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్

75 కోట్లకు శాటిలైట్ రైట్స్

కాలా చిత్ర శాటిలైట్ హక్కులను స్టార్ నెట్‌వర్క్ సుమారు రూ.75 కోట్లకు దక్కించుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం. అయితే అధికారికంగా నిర్మాతలు వెల్లడించాల్సి ఉంది. కాలా శాటిలైట్ రేటు ప్రస్తుతం తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

కాలా చిత్రంపై సమ్మె దెబ్బ

కాలా చిత్రంపై సమ్మె దెబ్బ

తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో సమ్మె కారణంగా కాలా సినిమా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు నిలిచిపోయాయి. ఓ పక్క సమ్మె కొనసాగుతుండగా, ప్రత్యేక అనుమతితో సెన్సార్ కార్యక్రమాలు జరిపించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జూన్ 7వ తేదీన రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నాలు చేస్తున్నారు.

అవెంజర్ సినిమా ఎఫెక్ట్

అవెంజర్ సినిమా ఎఫెక్ట్

కాలా చిత్రం వాస్తవానికి ఏప్రిల్ 27న రిలీజ్ కావాల్సింది. అదే రోజున హాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం అవెంజర్‌: ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్ రిలీజ్ కావడం, అంతేకాకుండా సమ్మె అనివార్యం కావడం కూడా కాలా రిలీజ్ ఆలస్యమైంది.

గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ కథతో

గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ కథతో

కబాలీ తర్వాత పా రంజిత్ దర్శకత్వంలో రజనీకాంత్ నటించిన మరో చిత్రం కాలా. గ్యాంగస్టర్ కథా నేపథ్యంతో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంలో భారీ‌స్థాయిలో ప్రముఖ నటీనటులు నటించారు. నానా పాటేకర్, పంకజ్ త్రిపాఠి, హ్యుమా ఖురేషి, ఈశ్వరీ రావు తదితరులు నటించారు.

English summary
Star Network has acquired the satellite rights of the Rajinikanth's Kaala. According to sources, the makers had struck the deal for a whopping Rs 75 crore. However, official confirmation is awaited. This will include not just the rights to the theatrical versions of Kaala in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, but also dubbed versions like Malayalam, according to a press release. Kaala, scheduled for release on June 7
Story first published: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
