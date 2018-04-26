 »   » కాలా శాటిలైట్ హక్కుల సంచలనం.. దిమ్మతిరిగిపోయే రేటు

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Star Network has acquired the satellite rights of the Rajinikanth's Kaala. According to sources, the makers had struck the deal for a whopping Rs 75 crore. However, official confirmation is awaited. This will include not just the rights to the theatrical versions of Kaala in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, but also dubbed versions like Malayalam, according to a press release. Kaala, scheduled for release on June 7
Story first published: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 17:56 [IST]