 »   » దర్శకుడు శంకర్‌తో వివాదం: టాప్ కమెడియన్ మీద రెడ్ కార్డ్, ఇండస్ట్రీ నుండి బ్యాన్?

    తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమలోని టాప్ కమెడియన్లలో ఒకరైన వడివేలు గురించి చెన్నైలో హాట్ టాపిక్ నడుస్తోంది. తమిళ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్స్‌ కౌన్సిల్‌ (టీఎఫ్‌పీసీ) అతడిపై రెడ్‌కార్డు జారీ చేసిందని, వడివేలును ఇండస్ట్రీ నుండి బ్యాన్ చేశారనే ప్రచారం మొదలైంది.

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు శంకర్ గతంలో తన ప్రొడక్షన్ సంస్థలో నిర్మించిన 'హింసించే 23వ పులకేశి' సినిమాలో వడివేలు హీరోగా నటించాడు. ఇపుడు దీనికి సీక్వెల్‌గా 'హింసించే 24వ పులకేశి' సినిమా రూపొందుతోంది. ఈ సినిమాను కూడా శంకర్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    అయితే ఈ సినిమా నుండి వడివేలు అర్దాంతరంగా తప్పుకోవడం వివాదం నెలకొంది. దీంతో శంకర్ నిర్మాతల మండలిని ఆశ్రయించాడు. వడివేలు అర్దాంతరంగా తప్పుకోవడం వల్ల రూ. 9 కోట్ల నష్టం వాటిల్లిందని, దాన్ని వెంటనే చెల్లించాలని తమిళ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్స్‌ కౌన్సిల్‌ నిర్ణయించింది. అయితే అందుకు వడివేలు ఒప్పుకోక పోవడంతో అతడిపై రెడ్ కార్డ్ జారీ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అతడు 9 కోట్లు చెల్లించే వరకు అతడితో ఎవరూ సినిమాలు చేయవద్దని నిర్ణయించినట్లు సమాచారం.

    '24వ రాజు పులికేసి' చిత్రానికి శింబుదేవన్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. సినిమా మొదలైనప్పటి నుండి వడివేలుతో వివాదం కొనసాగుతోంది. అతడు సరిగా షూటింగులకు రాక పోవడం వల్ల చాలా ఇబ్బంది పెట్టాడని, ఇపుడు సినిమా నుండి తప్పుకున్నాడని యూనిట్ ఆరోపిస్తోంది. అయితే వడివేలు కూడా శంకర్ మీద ఫిర్యాదు చేయడం గమనార్హం.

    Last year, director Shankar announced that he is reuniting with Vadivelu for Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikecei. However, the duo had a major fallout and the shooting of the film came to a standstill. Shankar approached Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council (TFPC) to solve the issue. The latest buzz is that the actor has been banned from acting in Tamil films. Speculations are rife that the TFPC has requested all its members not to book Vadivelu for any of their films.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 14:38 [IST]
