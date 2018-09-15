English summary

Last year, director Shankar announced that he is reuniting with Vadivelu for Imsai Arasan 24 am Pulikecei. However, the duo had a major fallout and the shooting of the film came to a standstill. Shankar approached Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council (TFPC) to solve the issue. The latest buzz is that the actor has been banned from acting in Tamil films. Speculations are rife that the TFPC has requested all its members not to book Vadivelu for any of their films.