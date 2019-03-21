సమంత కంటే ముందు ఇద్దరు హీరోయిన్లు ఆ సినిమాకు నో చెప్పారట!

సౌత్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ సమంత తమిళంలో 'సూపర్ డీలక్స్' అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మార్చి 29న ఈ మూవీ విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఇటీవల తమిళ మీడియాకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో పలు ఆసక్తికర విషయాలు వెల్లడించారు.
సూపర్ డీలక్స్ సినిమాకు తాను ఫస్ట్ చాయిస్ కాదని, తనకంటే ముందు మరో ఇద్దరు హీరోయిన్లను దర్శకుడు సంప్రదించారని, వారు తిరస్కరించడంతో ఈ పాత్ర చేసే అవకాశం తనకు దక్కిందని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఇందులో ఆమె వేంబు అనే పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతోంది.
ఇద్దరు హీరోయిన్లు రిజక్ట్ చేసిన సినిమాను సమంత ఒప్పుకోవడంతో ఆమె హస్బెండ్ నాగ చైతన్య ఆశ్చర్యపోయారట. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఇంకా విజయ్ సేతుపతి, పహాద్ పాజిల్, రమ్యకృష్ణ, మిస్కిన్ ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.
జాతీయ అవార్డ్ దక్కించుకున్న 'అరణ్య కాండం' చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించిన త్యాగరాజన్ కుమారరాజా ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా వచ్చిన 8 ఏళ్ల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత ఆయన తన రెండో సినిమాగా 'సూపర్ డీలక్స్' చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు.
Samantha wasn't the first choice to play the female lead role of Vaembu in Super Deluxe. Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja had previously approached two heroines who rejected the offer, and only later the role came to Samantha.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 20:32 [IST]
