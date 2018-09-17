తెలుగు
 బాక్సాఫీస్ దుమ్ము దులుపుతున్న సమంత.. వరుస సక్సెస్‌లతో

బాక్సాఫీస్ దుమ్ము దులుపుతున్న సమంత.. వరుస సక్సెస్‌లతో

    సమంత అక్కినేని, శివకార్తీకేయన్ నటించిన సీమరాజా చిత్రం వసూళ్ల సునామీని సృష్టిస్తున్నది. ఈ నెల 13న రిలీజ్ అయిన ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద భారీ కలెక్షన్లను రాబడుతున్నది. దర్శకుడు పొన్‌రామ్ సూరీ, శివకార్తీకేయన్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన హిట్ కొట్టడం ఇది మూడోసారి.

    ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించిన ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 500 స్క్రీన్లకుపైగా రిలీజైంది. తొలి రోజునే ఈ చిత్రం 13.5 కోట్ల రూపాయలను వసూలు చేసింది. గత నాలుగు రోజుల్లో రూ.22 కోట్లకుపైగా కలెక్షన్లను సాధించింది. ఇది శివకార్తీకేయన్ కెరీర్‌లోనే అత్యధిక కలెక్షన్లు అని పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

    Samantha Akkinenis Seema Raja rocking at box office

    అధునిక యువరాజు పాత్రలో శివకార్తీకేయన్ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం యాక్షన్ కామెడీగా రూపొందింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో సమంత అక్కినేని టీచర్‌గా కనిపించింది. ఇంకా ఈ చిత్రంలో సిమ్రాన్, లాల్ ఇద్దరూ విలన్ పాత్రలో కనిపించడం ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారింది.

    సెప్టెంబర్ 13వ తేదీన రిలీజైన సమంత యు టర్న్ చిత్రం కూడా మంచి టాక్ సంపాదించుకొన్నది. సినీ విమర్శకుల నుంచి భారీ స్పందన లభించింది.

    English summary
    Seema Raja created a record for Sivakarthikeyan by earning Rs 13.5 crore on day one, which is Siva’s career best so far and it also turned out to be a third consecutive hit for Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram-Soori combo. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni, Lal, Simran and Soori is directed by Ponram and has music composed by D Imman.
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 20:54 [IST]
