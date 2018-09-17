English summary

Seema Raja created a record for Sivakarthikeyan by earning Rs 13.5 crore on day one, which is Siva’s career best so far and it also turned out to be a third consecutive hit for Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram-Soori combo. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni, Lal, Simran and Soori is directed by Ponram and has music composed by D Imman.