English summary
Seema Raja created a record for Sivakarthikeyan by earning Rs 13.5 crore on day one, which is Siva’s career best so far and it also turned out to be a third consecutive hit for Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram-Soori combo. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni, Lal, Simran and Soori is directed by Ponram and has music composed by D Imman.
Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 20:54 [IST]