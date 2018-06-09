 »   » సూర్య పాటకు హీరోయిన్ పిచ్చి పిచ్చిగా డ్యాన్స్

సూర్య పాటకు హీరోయిన్ పిచ్చి పిచ్చిగా డ్యాన్స్

Posted By:
    బాలీవుడ్ నుంచి దిగుమతైన అందాల తార సాయేషా.. అఖిల్ సినిమాతో టాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఆ తర్వాత వనమాగన్ అనే చిత్రంతో తమిళంలోకి ప్రవేశించింది. నాట్యంలో తనకు ఉన్న ప్రతిభను అప్పుడప్పుడు ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్ ద్వారా బయటపెట్టుకొంటున్నారు.

    #SodakkuMela 💃 #dancelover#dance#forever#impromptu#fun#home#practice#justlikethat#instadance#instavideo#instagood#love#passion

    A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:21pm PDT

    తాజాగా విలక్షణ నటుడు సూర్య నటించిన థానా సెరందా కూటమ్ (గ్యాంగ్) చిత్రంలోని సొడక్కు పాట అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ పొందింది. సూర్యను ఎక్కువగా ఇష్టపడే సాయేషా ఆ పాటపై పిచ్చి పిచ్చిగా డ్యాన్స్ చేసింది. ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్టు చేసిన ఆ వీడియో ఇప్పుడు వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    Sayyeshaa Dance for Suriya song

    సాయేషా ప్రస్తుతం విజయ్ సేతుపతి చిత్రం జుంగాలో నటిస్తున్నది. కిట్టి కడైకుట్టి సింగం, గజనికాంత్ అనే చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. సుడక్కు పాటపై సాయేషా చేసిన డ్యాన్స్ వీడియో మీకోసం..

    English summary
    Actress Sayyeshaa, who made her acting debut in Tamil through the movie Vanamagan, frequently exhibits her dancing skills on Instagram. Now, the actress has put out some amazing moves for the hit song Sodakku from actor Suriya's blockbuster film Thaana Serndha Kootam, a Tamil remake of Special 26.
    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 16:47 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

