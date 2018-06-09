 »   » సూర్య పాటకు హీరోయిన్ పిచ్చి పిచ్చిగా డ్యాన్స్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
sayyeshaa suriya sodakku song thaana serndha kootam gang movie సాయేషా సూర్య సొడక్కు సాంగ్ థానా సెరందా కూటమ్ గ్యాంగ్ మూవీ
English summary
Actress Sayyeshaa, who made her acting debut in Tamil through the movie Vanamagan, frequently exhibits her dancing skills on Instagram. Now, the actress has put out some amazing moves for the hit song Sodakku from actor Suriya's blockbuster film Thaana Serndha Kootam, a Tamil remake of Special 26.
Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 16:47 [IST]