సీనియర్ హీరోయిన్ కుష్బూకు రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం.. ఆయన వల్లే ఇలా జరిగిందంటూ ట్వీట్

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR

English summary

Khushbu Sundar is an Indian film actress, producer and television presenter who has acted in more than 200 movies. She is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian film industry. She has received two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actress and one Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention.