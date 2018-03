 »   » చెన్నైలో శ్రీదేవి సంస్మ‘రణం’ ట్విస్టులపై ట్విస్టులు.. హైడ్రామా..

English summary

Legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, was fondly remembered in a prayer meet organised in Chennai. It was attended by Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor along with Sridevi's sister Srilatha and her husband Sanjay Ramaswami. While, many celebs visited the venue to pay their respect, an official statement from Sridevi's sister's husband came as a shocker to us. You must be aware about the controversial statements of Venugopal Reddy, who claimed that he's Sridevi's uncle.