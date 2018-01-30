English summary

Shruti Haasan has been going strong with London-based theatre actor Michael Corsale for a while now. Michael has even met Shruti's parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika, sparking speculation that the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Shruti has never publicly admitted to her relationship with Michael, insisting that she will never talk about her personal life. However, she has made no attempt to hide it either, and has been painting the town red with her boyfriend.