 »   » వేలైక్కరన్ లిరిక్ వీడియో రిలీజ్.. 22న శివకార్తీకేయన్ మూవీ

English summary

After Thani Oruvan, director Mohan Raja is back again with another socially relevant film- Velaikkaran. The movie starring Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in lead roles is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. This movie is set to release on December 22nd. In this occassion, Film unit released a a song video with lyrics.