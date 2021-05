Soorarai Pottru : సూర్య సినిమా మరో సెన్సేషనల్ రికార్డు.. ఇండియాలో టాప్, ప్రపంచంలో మూడో సినిమా!

English summary

Actor Suriya was last seen in his hit film - Soorarai Pottru. the film had opted for an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic and went on to be the most celebrated movie in the Indian film industry in 2020. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film featured Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Recently movie Becomes Top Most Rated Movie In India and third Most Rated Movie In World at IMDB.