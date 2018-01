 »   » ఐదుగురం ఉన్నాం.. పడకగదిలోకి వస్తావా? నిర్మాతను చెప్పుతో కొడుతానన్న హీరోయిన్

English summary

A sickness that is called the Casting Couch is rampant across film industries. No industry is spared of this disease that has plagued them for years now. The only thing that has changed is that, certain women have started speaking up about it. They have dared to recall the incident and talk about in public to let people know, the ordeal they have been through at some point in time. Another woman who spoke up recently was Solo actor, Sruthi Hariharan. She was part of a panel ‘Sexism in Cinema’ at the India Today Conclave.