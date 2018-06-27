English summary

The first schedule of filmmaker KV Anand’s Tamil commercial entertainer Suriya 37 has gone on floors today at London. The big-budget venture features Suriya, Sayyesha, Allu Sirish and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Suriya 37 also marks the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani. Apart from this cast, the film also features Samathurikani in pivotal roles.