లండన్‌లో సూర్య, అల్లు శిరీష్, మోహన్ లాల్ మూవీ.. క్రేజీగా ప్రారంభం!

    విలక్షణ తమిళ నటుడు సూర్య, మలయాళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ మోహన్‌లాల్, అల్లు శిరీష్, సాయేషా కలిసి నటిస్తున్న చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన తొలి షెడ్యూల్ షూటింగ్ లండన్‌లో ప్రారంభమైంది. సూర్యకు ఈ చిత్రం 37వది. ఈ చిత్రానికి కేవీ ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా బొమన్ ఇరానీ తొలిసారి తమిళంలోకి అడుగుపెడుతున్నారు. లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి హారీస్ జయరాజ్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    లండన్ మాత్రమే కాకుండా బ్రెజిల్, ఢిల్లీ, యూఎస్, హైదరాబాద్‌లో షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొనే ఈ చిత్రానికి గేవ్‌మిక్ యూ ఆరీ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో నటించడంపై హీరోయిన్ సాయేషా తన సంతోషాన్ని ట్విట్టర్‌లో వ్యక్తం చేశారు. డైనమేట్ సూర్య సరసన నటించే అవకాశం రావడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో మోహన్ లాల్ సర్ తో స్క్రీన్ పంచుకొనే అవకాశం రావడం నిజంగా అదృష్టమే అని సాయేషా ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, సెల్వరాఘవన్ దర్శకత్వంలో ఎన్‌జీకే అనే చిత్రంలో సూర్య నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, సాయి పల్లవి నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం నవంబర్ 7న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    The first schedule of filmmaker KV Anand’s Tamil commercial entertainer Suriya 37 has gone on floors today at London. The big-budget venture features Suriya, Sayyesha, Allu Sirish and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Suriya 37 also marks the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani. Apart from this cast, the film also features Samathurikani in pivotal roles.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 12:33 [IST]
