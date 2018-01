 »   » సూర్య, సాయిపల్లవికి లైన్ క్లియర్.. ఇక రొమాన్సే మిగిలింది..

English summary

'Gajini', 'Singam' Suriya, 'Fidaa','MCA' fame Sai Pallavi pairing up for a film in '7G Brindavana Colony','Aadavari Matalaki Ardhale Verule' Director Selva Raghavan's Direction. This film is being bankrolled by S.R.Prabhu, S.R.Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures banner who recently delivered a Hit with 'Khaakee'. Pooja of this new film was held on Monday (Jan 1st). Senior Hero Siva Kumar, Suriya, Karthi attended the launch.