 »   » హీరో విశాల్ మీద దారుణమైన ఆరోపణలు, తెలుగువాడు కావడంతో టార్గెట్!

English summary

Tamil film producers meeting against TFPC president Vishal. In a reference to actor Vishal’s Telugu ancestry, director Bharathiraja said that only a Tamilian should head the TFPC. “It's been nearly 14 months since Vishal was elected to the TFPC. But he has not delivered on any of his promises. On the contrary, because of his decisions, the entire Tamil film industry has been held to ransom and has suffered losses." He said.