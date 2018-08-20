 »   » అఫీషియల్: రజనీకాంత్ నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ హీరోయిన్ ఆవిడే!

తెలుగు
    సూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ ప్రస్తుతం తమిళ యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజ్ దర్శకత్వంలో ఓ సినిమా చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్‌గా త్రిష నటిస్తున్నట్లు చాలా రోజులుగా ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఖరారు చేస్తూ చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ 'సన్ పిక్చర్స్' అఫీషియల్ ప్రకటన చేసింది.

    దక్షిణాదిలో దాదాపు అందరు హీరోలతో కలిసి నటించిన త్రిష... రజనీకాంత్ మూవీలో మాత్రం చేయలేదు. గతంలో ఆమెకు అవకాశం వచ్చినా డేట్స్ అడ్జెస్ట్ చేయలేక వదులుకోవాల్సి వచ్చింది. సూపర్ స్టార్ మూవీలో ఛాన్స్ కోసం చాలా కాలంగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్న ఈ చెన్నై చిన్నదాని కోరి ఎట్టకేలకు తీరింది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో నటి సిమ్రన్ కూడా ముఖ్యమైన పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. రజనీకాంత్ మూడు పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారని, అందులో ఒక పాత్రకు జోడీగా త్రిష, మరో పాత్రకు జోడీగా సిమ్రన్ పాత్ర ఉంటుందని టాక్.

    ఈ మూవీలో విజయ్ సేతుపతి విలన్ పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఇంకా మాళవిక మోహన్, బాబీ సింహా, సనంత్ రెడ్డి, యోగి బాబు తదితరులు ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. అనిరుద్ రవిచందర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    Speculations surrounding the female lead in Rajinikanth's next movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has finally come to an end. An official announcement made by the production house has confirmed that the actress in the multilingual movie is none other than Trisha Krishnan. he production house announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "We are happy to announce that for the first time, trishtrashers will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures.
    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 22:00 [IST]
