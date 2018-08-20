 »   » అఫీషియల్: రజనీకాంత్ నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ హీరోయిన్ ఆవిడే!

English summary

Speculations surrounding the female lead in Rajinikanth's next movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has finally come to an end. An official announcement made by the production house has confirmed that the actress in the multilingual movie is none other than Trisha Krishnan. he production house announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "We are happy to announce that for the first time, trishtrashers will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures.