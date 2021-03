స్టార్ హీరోతో వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ రొమాన్స్.. వివాదాలకు దూరంగా ఉంటూ..

English summary

Vanitha Vijayakumar is keeping herself from contraversies. She is been focussing on film career. As per Report She is preparing to act with Hero Prashanth for Andhadhun Tamil remake. Prashanth father Thiargarajan is directing the movie. Karthik, Simran, Yogi Babu, Oorvashi and K.S. Ravikumar in lead roles.