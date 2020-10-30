తెలుగు
      నోర్మూసుకోండి.. చెత్తను ప్రచారం చేయొద్దు.. ఆ ప్రముఖులపై వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ ఫైర్

      తమిళ నటి, బిగ్‌బాస్ కంటెస్టెంట్ వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ మరోసారి ఇటీవల వార్తల్లో నిలిచారు. ప్రేమించి మూడోసారి పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్న పీటర్ పాల్‌ను వదిలేయడంతో దక్షిణాది మీడియాలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. అయితే ఇటీవల కాలంలో వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి కొందరు టార్గెట్ చేయడంపై మండిపడ్డారు. తనపై దుష్ప్రచారం చేస్తున్న వారిపై మండిపడుతూ వరుస ట్వీట్లు చేశారు. ఆమె చేసిన ట్వీట్లలో...

      ఎవరికి ఇష్టం వచ్చినట్టు బతికే హక్కు

      జీవితంలో తమ ఇష్టానుసారం జీవించే హక్కు ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి ఉంటుంది. ఒకరు ఎలా జీవించాలన్నది వారి ఇష్టప్రకారమే ఉండాలి. కానీ మరొకరి సలహాలు, సూచనల ప్రకారం కాదు. ఒకరి జీవితంలో వేలు పెట్టడానికి ముందు మీ జీవితాలను సరిదిద్దుకొండి అంటూ తనపై విమర్శలు చేస్తున్న కొందరిపై ఘాటుగా వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

      ఎలాంటి సమస్యనైనా ఎదుర్కొంటా

      నేను చాలా ధైర్యవంతురాలిని. నా జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన ఎలాంటి సమస్యనైనా ఎదుర్కొనే సత్తా ఉంది. అందుకు చాలా మంది ప్రేమానురాగాలు, దీవెనలు నాకు ఉన్నాయి. వాటితోనే నేను చక్కగా ఉన్నాను. నాపై ప్రేమను కురిపిస్తున్న ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి ధన్యవాదాలు అంటూ వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ తన ట్వీట్‌లో తెలిపారు.

      సంతోషం, విషాదాలను పంచుకొంటా

      నన్ను నన్నుగా ప్రేమించే వారికి నేను ఎప్పుడూ అందుబాటులో ఉంటాను. నా జీవితంలో చోటుచేసుకొనే పరిణామాలను వారికి అప్‌డేట్ చేస్తుంటాను. నా జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన సంతోషకరమైన క్షణాలను, విషాదాలను వారితో పంచుకొంటాను అంటూ వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ మరో ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

      Vanitha Vijayakumar, Peter Paul Marriage BREAK UP మూడో మొగుడ్ని కూడా తరిమేసిన వనితా విజయ్‌కుమార్
      మైండ్ యువర్ బిజినెస్ అంటూ ఘాటుగా

      ఇక నా జీవితంపై గాసిప్స్ ప్రచారం చేస్తూ, ఊహగానాలతో బతికే వారికి నేను ఇచ్చే హెచ్చరిక ఏమిటంటే.. మీ పరిధిలో మీరు ఉండాలి. నా జీవితానికి సంబంధం లేని, అవాస్తవ విషయాలను డబ్బు తీసుకొని ప్రచారం చేయకండి. అసత్య వార్తలను మీడియాలో వదలకండి అంటూ వనితా విజయ్ కుమార్ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

      English summary
      Vanitha Vijaykuar tweeted that, Everyone has a right to live their life to their choice and its they who live it..not anyone else..so instead of butting into every move of my life fix your own...I am strong brave and blessed and have the love and blessings of many and will be fine..love to all ...thank you. For all the people who love me and care about me...I will always update you and keep you informed on my happiness and sorrows...for those who love to gossip and speculate on my very Interesting life kindly #mindyourownbusiness #myob Some fake unpaid PROspread halfcooked news.
      Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
