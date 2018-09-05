Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
vijay sethupath super deluxe fahadh faasil ramya krishnan mysskin thiagarajan kumararaja విజయ్ సేతుపతి సూపర్ డీలక్స్ ఫహద్ ఫాజిల్ రమ్యకృష్ణ మిస్కిన్ త్యాగరాజన్ కుమారరాజా
English summary
Actor Vijay Sethupathi's latest film is Super Deluxe. He is playing a role of transgender. This movies poster goes viral in social media, which released recently. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe also stars Samantha Akkineni while Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing key roles.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 21:05 [IST]