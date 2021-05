English summary

Sangathamizhan is a 2019 Indian Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Vijay Chandar. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi with Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna while Soori, Nassar, Ravi Kishan, and Ashutosh Rana play pivotal roles. The music is composed by Vivek-Mervin, and cinematography was handled by R. Velraj.