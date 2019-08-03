తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    ఫ్యాన్స్‌పై విజయ్ సేతుపతి ఫైర్.. ఇదేం అభిమానం అంటూ మండిపాటు

    By
    |

    వరుస విజయాలతో, అద్భుతమైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న విజయ్ సేతుపతి కొత్త సినిమాకు శ్రీకారం చుట్టారు. తుగ్లక్ దర్బార్ అనే సినిమా శనివారం చెన్నైలో ప్రారంభమైంది. గాయత్రి, అదితి రావు హైదరీ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్న చిత్రానికి ఢిల్లీ ప్రసాద్ దీన్ దయాళ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా పూజా కార్యక్రమానికి విజయ్ సేతుపతి, అధితి, గాయత్రి, పార్తీపన్ హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా జరిగిన ఓ సంఘటనపై విజయ్ సేతుపతి అసంతృప్తికి లోనయ్యాడని చెన్నై సినీ మీడియా కథనాలు వెల్లడించింది.

    పూజా కార్యక్రమం సందర్భంగా చిత్ర యూనిట్, అభిమానులు భారీ ఎత్తున్న పటాకాయలు పేల్చారు. అభిమానులను వద్దని చెప్పినా వినకుండా అదే తీరును కొనసాగించడంతో మందలించాడట. అయినా అదే జోష్‌ను కొనసాగించడంతో విజయ్ సేతుపతికి చిర్రెత్తుకొచ్చిందట. ఇలాంటి పనులను ఇక ముందు చేయవద్దని చెప్పారట. పటాసులు కాల్చడం ఎవరి ఐడియానో ఏమో తేలిదు కానీ.. నేను చాలా అప్‌సెట్ అయ్యాను అని అన్నారు.

    Vijay Sethupathi upset at Tughlaq Durbar opening event

    విజయ్ సేతుపతి నటించిన ఇదమ్ పొరుల్ ఇవల్, సంగా తమిజాన్ చిత్రాలు విడుదలకు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నాయి. అలాగే కడైసి వివసాయి, లాబమ్, సైరా నర్సింహరెడ్డి చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇక అదితి రావు తాజాగా అంతరిక్షం అనే చిత్రంలో నటించింది. తమిళంలో మిస్కిన్ దర్శకత్వంలో ఉదయనిధి స్టాలిన్ నటించే చిత్రంలో కనిపించబోతున్నది.

    More VIJAY SETHUPATHI News

    English summary
    Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are coming together for a film called Tughlaq Durbar, directed by debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan.Vijay Sethupathi said.. He expressed his displeasure with fans bursting crackers. I am upset with people who came up with the idea to burst crackers.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue