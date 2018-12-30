English summary

Viswasam trailer increased the hype. Viswasam trailer has shown that Ajith also has a strong contender for the huge bash that is set to take place next month. Viswasam directed by Siruthai Siva, marks the fourth collaboration of Ajith and the director. The film has Nayanthara in the lead role. Thambi Ramaiah is also playing a vital role in the upcoming film.