    తమిళ స్టార్ అజిత్ నటిస్తున్న 'విశ్వాసం' ఈ సంక్రాంతికి ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేయగా సినిమాపై అంచనాలు ఒక్కసారిగా రెట్టింపయ్యాయి. అందుకు కారణం అజిత్ ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎన్నడూలేనంత మాస్ లుక్‌లో కనిపించడమే.

    అజిత్ హీరోగా వీరం, వేదాలం, వివేగం సినిమాలను తెరకెక్కించిన సిరుతై శివ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో అజిత్ సరికొత్త మాస్ లుక్ లో తన నట విశ్వరూపం చూపించబోతున్నట్లు ట్రైలర్ చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది. పల్లెటూరి నేపథ్యంలో సాగే కథ ఈ సంక్రాంతికి ప్రేక్షకులను పండగ మూడ్లోకి తీసుకెళ్లడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోంది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలోు అజిత్ సరసన నయతార హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. ఇద్దరి మధ్య వచ్చే సన్నివేశాలు ప్రేక్షకులకు కనువిందు చేయబోతేన్నాయి. సత్యరాజ్‌, ప్రభు గణేశన్‌, సంపత్‌రాజ్‌, యోగిబాబు, వివేక్ తదితరులు కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. సత్యజ్యోతి ఫిల్మ్స్‌ సంస్థ నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమాకు ఇమాన్ సంగీతం అందించారు.

    Viswasam

    కాగా... సంక్రాంతి బరిలో తమిళనాడు బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద రజనీకాంత్ నటించి 'పేట' చిత్రం కూడా ఉంది. పోటా పోటీగా విడుదలవుతున్న ఈ రెండు చిత్రాల్లో ఏ సినిమా పైచేయి సాధిస్తుంది అనేది హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది.

    English summary
    Viswasam trailer increased the hype. Viswasam trailer has shown that Ajith also has a strong contender for the huge bash that is set to take place next month. Viswasam directed by Siruthai Siva, marks the fourth collaboration of Ajith and the director. The film has Nayanthara in the lead role. Thambi Ramaiah is also playing a vital role in the upcoming film.
    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 20:16 [IST]
