 »   » మణిరత్నం మూవీ నుంచి ప్రముఖ హీరో అవుట్.. కారణం అదేనట..

Mani Ratnam is busy giving final touches to his upcoming yet untitled bilingual multi-starrer, which was confirmed to star Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The industry grapevine is that Fahadh has opted out of the project and the Roja director is busy finalising his replacement. While the exact reason for Fahadh’s exit is yet unknown, sources close to Ratnam have hinted that he chose to take the decision due to his prior commitments.