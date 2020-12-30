English summary

Sohel Prank Call To Abhijeet ABout Movie Offer, Abhijeet Comments On Mehaboob Hints To Sohel Video, Noel Sean About Sohel Comments On 45 lakh Prize money, Abhijeet Says that harika is Like my Sister, Abhijeet About Story Behind Come To Bigg Boss, BB Telugu Grand Finale Noel recall Chiranjeevi Inspiring words, BB Telugu Grand Finale Chiranjeevi Triphy To Wiiner Abhijeet, Sohel set deal at 25 lakhs, Harika Out Of Top And Calls Other contestants as Brother, BB Telugu Grand Finale Mehaboob About Sohel Eggs Theft, Mehaboob Experience About After Elimination, Mehaboob Hints Sohel About Taking 25 lakhs, Sohel Takes 25 lakhs And Akhil become runner, Sohel Team Criticized Abhijeet, BB Telugu Grand Finale, Noel sean leaked about Wiining title