    సినీ నటి, బిగ్‌బాస్ 1 కంటెస్టంట్ జ్యోతి జన్మదిన వేడుకలు హైదరాబాద్‌లో ఘనంగా జరిగాయి. డిసెంబర్ 2న తేదీన తన స్నేహితులు, సన్నిహితులు, శ్రేయోభిలాషులు సమక్షంలో జ్యోతి బర్త్ డే జరిగింది. ఈ వేడుకల్లో బిగ్‌బాస్1, బిగ్‌బాస్2 సెలబ్రిటీలు రోల్ రైడా, తనీష్, రాజా రవీంద్ర, హరితేజ, సంజనా అన్నె, భానుశ్రీ, తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ బర్త్ డే ఫంక్షన్లో సెలబ్రిటీల హంగామా అంతా ఇంతా కాదు. వారు చేసిన ఎంజాయ్‌కి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు..

    రోల్ రైడా మస్తుగా అల్లరి

    బిగ్‌బాస్2 సెలబ్రిటీ రోల్ రైడా మస్తుగా అల్లరి చేసినట్టు కనిపిస్తున్నది. రైడా చేసిన అల్లరికి జ్యోతి తట్టుకోలేకపోయినట్టు కనిపించింది.

    హరితేజ, రోల్ రైడా స్టెప్పులు

    జ్యోతి బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో హరితేజ, రోల్ రైడా సూపర్బ్‌గా డ్యాన్స్ చేశారు. వారితోపాటు జ్యోతికి కూడా స్టెప్పులో స్టెప్పు వేసింది.

    హాట్‌హాట్‌గా బిగ్‌బాస్ భానుశ్రీ.. ఏడు చేపల కథ తర్వాత..

    సెల్ఫీతో రైడా హంగామా

    బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో సెల్ఫీ దిగుతున్న రైడా, తనీష్, హరితేజ, జ్యోతి తదితరులు

    బిగ్‌బాస్ సెలబ్రిటీల ఎంజాయ్

    బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న బిగ్‌బాస్ సెలబ్రిటీల బృందం

    జ్యోతితో బిగ్‌బాస్ సెలబ్రిటీలు

    బర్త్ డే బేబీ జ్యోతితో రోల్ రైడా, తనీష్, హరితేజ, సంజనా అన్నె

    హరితేజ, సంజనతో జ్యోతి

    బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో హరితేజ, సంజనా అన్నెతో కలిసి ఫొటోకు ఫోజిస్తున్న యాక్టర్ జ్యోతి.

    English summary
    Actress Jyothy birth day celebrations held on December 2nd. Bigg Boss celebraties Hariteja, Tanish, Roll Rida, Sanjana Anne others participated. This party goes with high energy note.
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 18:53 [IST]
