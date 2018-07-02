English summary

Kamal Haasan begins the Bigg Boss Tamil episode on Sunday by introducing the music composer of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2, Ghibran. He then welcomes the contestants through the plasma screen to hear the songs of his upcoming film. Kamal Haasan performs the song, Naanagiya, live with his daughter Shruti Haasan. Father-daughter duo has the crowd cheering for them. Kamal and Shruti talk about working on the song solely to perform on the show.