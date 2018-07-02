తెలుగు
    విలక్షణ నటుడు కమల్ హాసన్ హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్న తమిళ బిగ్‌బాస్2లో అందాల తార శృతిహాసన్ సందడి చేసింది. తన మధురమైన గానంతో సెలబ్రిటీలనే కాకుండా టీవీ ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు. ఈ అరుదైన దృశ్యానికి ఆదివారం నాటి బిగ్‌బాస్2 కార్యక్రమం వేదికగా నిలిచింది. ఈ వేదికపై విశ్వరూపం2 చిత్ర ఆడియోను తండ్రి కమల్ హాసన్‌తో కలిసి శృతిహాసన్ ఆవిష్కరించారు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్2 వేదికపై విశ్వరూపం2 ఆడియో ఆవిష్కరణ కార్యక్రమం హల్‌చల్ చేసింది. తన కూతురు శృతిహాసన్‌తో కలిసి కమల్ నానగియా అనే పాటను ఆలపించారు. దాంతో ఆడియెన్స్‌తోపాటు, సెలబ్రిటీలు చప్పట్లతో హోరెత్తించారు. దేశీ రాగంలో రూపొందించిన ఈ పాట గురించి శృతిహాసన్ వివరించారు.

    విశ్వరూపం ఆడియో ఆవిష్కరణ కార్యక్రమం అనంతరం ఇంటి సభ్యులతో కమల్, శృతిహాసన్ మాట్లాడారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా కమల్, శృతి ప్రతిభపై సభ్యులు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సభ్యులు అడిగిన ప్రశ్నలకు శృతి ఓపిగా సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు.

    రాజకీయాల్లోకి ప్రవేశిస్తున్నందున నటనకు స్వస్తి చెప్పవద్దంటూ సెలబ్రిటీలు కమల్ హాసన్‌ను రిక్వెస్ట్ చేశారు. తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమను ఇక ముందుకు తీసుకుపోవాల్సిన బాధ్యత యువ హీరో, హీరోయిన్లపై ఉంది అని కమల్ ఈ సందర్భంగా అన్నారు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ షోలో స్వర్గీయ బాలచందర్‌ను తలుచుకొన్నారు. తన సహకారంతోనే సినీ పరిశ్రమలో రాణించానని కమల్ వెల్లడించారు. ప్రేమను మించిన మతం లేదు. ఏ మతాన్నైనా స్వీకరించిన ఫర్వాలేదు అని తన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు చెబుతుంటాను అని కమల్ పేర్కొన్నారు. నా పిల్లలపై ఎలాంటి ఒత్తిడి తన నుంచి ఉండదని స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    ఆదివారం నాటి ఎలిమినేషనల్‌లో ఖుషీ ఫేం ముంతాజ్ బయటపడింది. ఇంటి సభ్యురాలు మమతి చారి ఎలిమినేషన్‌కు గురయ్యారు. ఇంటిసభ్యులతో సరైన అవగాహన కలుగకపోవడమే తన ఎలిమినేషన్‌కు కారణమని మమతి చెప్పారు.

    English summary
    Kamal Haasan begins the Bigg Boss Tamil episode on Sunday by introducing the music composer of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2, Ghibran. He then welcomes the contestants through the plasma screen to hear the songs of his upcoming film. Kamal Haasan performs the song, Naanagiya, live with his daughter Shruti Haasan. Father-daughter duo has the crowd cheering for them. Kamal and Shruti talk about working on the song solely to perform on the show.
    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 17:34 [IST]
