అవినాష్ నిజస్వరూపం బయటపడింది: అసలు విషయం చెప్పి పరువు తీసేసిన అజయ్

English summary

Avinash Kalla of Jabardasth fame is a self-made comedian and mimicry artist, who shot with his performances on the comedy show 'Jabardasth' especially the 'Mukku skit' in 2015. Avinash's family hails from Raghavapatnam, a village near Jagtial, Telangana and he completed his B.tech in Civil Engineering.