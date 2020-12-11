అమ్మాయిల విషయంలో పులిహోరా వీరుడు.. మోనాల్‌, సోహెల్‌, అఖిల్ మధ్య చిచ్చుపెట్టిన అరియానా సిస్టర్

bigg boss telugu 4 abijeet duddala ariana glory syed sohel ryan akhil sarthak monal gajjar బిగ్బాస్ తెలుగు 4 అరియానా గ్లోరి సయ్యద్ సోహెల్ ర్యాన్ అఖిల్ సార్థక్ మోనాల్ గజ్జర్
English summary
Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 94th day update: Akhil Sarthak serious over Monal Gajjar and Syed Sohel Ryan over Flirting . Abijeet Duddala irritates Monal Gajjar: Syed Sohel Ryan fires on Chintu of Ariana Glory. Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 94th day update: Fight between Ariana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan goes high note in the house. Syed and Ariana went on rampage each other. Ariana Glory cried a lot in the house. In this occassion, Akhil Sarthak Warning to Syed Sohel Ryan over Ariana Glory Issue.
Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 8:15 [IST]