      అమ్మాయిల విషయంలో పులిహోరా వీరుడు.. మోనాల్‌, సోహెల్‌, అఖిల్ మధ్య చిచ్చుపెట్టిన అరియానా సిస్టర్

      బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటిలో అరియానా చెల్లెలు చేసిన కామెంట్ అఖిల్ సార్థక్, సయ్యద్ సోహెల్, మోనాల్ గజ్జర్ మధ్య చిచ్చు పెట్టింది. టాస్కులు ఆడుతూ మధ్యలో పిచ్చాపాటిగా మాట్లాతుండగా అరియానా చెల్లెలు అఖిల్ గురించి చెప్పిన మాటలపై చర్చ జరిగింది. అమ్మాయిలను ఫ్లర్ట్ చేయడంలో అఖిల్ తీరే వేరు అంటూ సోహెల్, మోనాల్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై అఖిల్ ఫైర్ అయ్యాడు. వారి మధ్య ఏం గొడవ జరిగిందంటే..

      అరియానా చెల్లెలి వ్యాఖ్యలతో

      అరియానా చెల్లెలి వ్యాఖ్యలతో

      అరియానా చెల్లెలు ఇంటికి వచ్చిన సమయంలో అఖిల్ కోసం అమ్మాయిలు బయట వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నారు అని చెప్పిన విషయంపై ఇంటిలో చర్చ జరిగింది. అఖిల్‌ ఒక అమ్మాయితో కాకుండా చాలా మందిని ఫ్లర్ట్ చేస్తున్నాడు అంటూ మోనాల్ చెప్పింది. దాంతో నేను చాలాసార్లు చెప్పాను. నేను ఒక్కరిని మాత్రమే ఇష్టపడతాను. ఆమె కోసమే డెడికేట్ అవుతాను అంటూ అఖిల్ అన్నాడు.

      నీ తీరు మార్చుకొన్నావంటూ

      నీ తీరు మార్చుకొన్నావంటూ

      ఇంతకు ముందు నువ్వు అలానే ఉన్నావు. ఈ మధ్యనే నీవు నీ తీరును మార్చుకొన్నారు. చాలా మందితో క్లోజ్‌గా ఉంటున్నావు అని మోనాల్ అంటే.. అఖిల్ పులిహోరా కలపడంలో ఘనుడు అంటూ సోహెల్ కామెంట్ చేశాడు. దాంతో సీరియస్ అయి.. ఇంట్లో నా ఇమేజ్‌ను పాడు చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారా అని అఖిల్ అన్నాడు.

      మరో వ్యక్తితో క్లోజ్‌గా ఉండటం

      మరో వ్యక్తితో క్లోజ్‌గా ఉండటం

      దాంతో అఖిల్ మాటలపై మోనాల్ స్పందిస్తూ.. ఒకరోజు మీరు మాట్లాడుతూ.. మరో వ్యక్తితో నీవు క్లోజ్‌గా ఉండటం ఇష్టం లేదని చెప్పావు. ఫ్రెండ్ వేరు.. క్లోజ్ ఫ్రెండ్ వేరు అంటూ చెప్పావు. అదే విషయం ఇతరులకు వర్తించదా? అని ఘాటుగా సమాధానం ఇచ్చింది. దాంతో నిన్ను సిస్టర్ అంటూ సోహెల్ అంటే నేను ఏమైనా అంటున్నానా అంటూ అఖిల్ ప్రశ్నించాడు.

      నన్ను బద్నాం చేయాలని

      నన్ను బద్నాం చేయాలని

      ఇలా అమ్మాయిల విషయంలో చర్చ జరుగుతుంటే.. అఖిల్ మాటలతో నొచ్చుకొన్న మోనాల్ అక్కడి నుంచి వెళ్లిపోయింది. ఈ క్రమంలో మీరిద్దరు ఏంటిరా.. నన్ను బద్నాం చేయాలని చూస్తున్నారా అంటూ కామెంట్ చేశారు. ఏ విషయంలో కూడా నేను బ్యాలెన్స్ చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాను అంటూ సోహెల్ చెప్పడంతో వారి మధ్య తీవ్రంగా విభేదాలు చోటుచేసుకొన్నాయి.

      English summary
      Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 94th day update: Akhil Sarthak serious over Monal Gajjar and Syed Sohel Ryan over Flirting . Abijeet Duddala irritates Monal Gajjar: Syed Sohel Ryan fires on Chintu of Ariana Glory. Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 94th day update: Fight between Ariana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan goes high note in the house. Syed and Ariana went on rampage each other. Ariana Glory cried a lot in the house. In this occassion, Akhil Sarthak Warning to Syed Sohel Ryan over Ariana Glory Issue.
      Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
