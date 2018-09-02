Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
bigg boss2 nandini rai nutan naidu bigg boss 2 telugu bhanu sri tejaswi madivada samrat reddy nani సంజన అన్నె తేజస్వి మదివాడ సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి బిగ్ బాస్ 2 బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు నాని
English summary
Amit Tiwari, Samrat, Nuthan Naidu are in the nominations. Amit Tiwari maybe Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 2 This week.
Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 10:58 [IST]