డబుల్ ఎలిమినేషన్: గణేష్‌తో పాటు బయటకు వెళ్లేది అతడేనా?

    బిగ్‌బాస్ 2 తెలుగు షో మరింత రసవత్తరంగా సాగుతోంది. ఈ బిగ్‌బాస్ సీజన్లో తొలిసారిగా ఈ వారం డబుల్ ఎలిమినేషన్ జరుగుతోంది. ఈ వారం అమిత్ తివారీ, నూతన్ నాయుడు, గణేష్, సామ్రాట్, కౌశల్ నేమినేట్ అవ్వగా.... శనివారం జరిగిన ఎపిసోడ్లో సామాన్యుడు గణేష్ ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి తక్కువ ఓట్లు పడ్డ కారణంగా ఇంటి నుండి నిష్క్రమించక తప్పలేదు. ఈ వారం మరొకరు కూడా ఎలిమినేట్ అవ్వాల్సి ఉండటంతో ఆ రెండో వ్యక్తి ఎవరు? అనే ఆసక్తి బిగ్‌బాస్ షో అభిమానుల్లో నెలకొంది. ఆల్రెడీ కౌశల్ సేఫ్ జోన్లోకి వెళ్లినట్లు నాని శనివారం ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మిగిలిన ముగ్గురిలో ఎవరు వెళతారు అనేది ఆదివారం షోలో తేలనుంది.

    కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ బిగ్ రోల్

    కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ బిగ్ రోల్

    బిగ్‌బాస్ నామినేషన్లలో కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ బిగ్ రోల్ పోషిస్తోంది. ఆర్మీ సపోర్ట్ ఉండటం వల్లనే కౌశల్ అందరికంటే ఎక్కువ ఓట్లు సాధించి సేఫ్ జోన్లోకి వెళ్లిపోయారు. కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ భారీగా విస్తరించిన నేపథ్యంలో వారి ఓటింగ్ అండతో కౌశల్ బిగ్ బాస్ ఫైనల్ వరకు వెళ్లడం ఖాయం అని తేలిపోయింది.

    సామ్రాట్ బలం అదే

    సామ్రాట్ బలం అదే

    సామ్రాట్, నూతన్ నాయుడు, అమిత్ తివారిలో ఎవరు బలంగా ఉన్నారు అంటే.... ఎక్కువ మంది సామ్రాట్ పేరు సూచిస్తున్నారు. సామ్రాట్ అభిమానులతో పాటు తేజస్వి ఫ్యాన్స్ కూడా ఇతడికి సపోర్ట్ చేస్తుండటం కూడా ఓట్ల పరంగా కలిసి వస్తోందని టాక్.

    నూతన్ నాయుడు సేఫేనా?

    నూతన్ నాయుడు సేఫేనా?

    నూతన్ నాయుడికి కూడా కొందరు కౌశల్ అభిమానులు మద్దతుగా ఓట్లు వేశారు. దీంతో పాటు నూతన్ కంటూ కొంత ఫాలోయింగ్ ఏర్పడింది. అతడు ఈ వారం ఇంటి నుండి వెళ్లే అవకాశం లేదని అంటున్నారు.

    ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది అమిత్?

    ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది అమిత్?

    సామ్రాట్, నూతన్ నాయుడుతో పోలిస్తే అమిత్ తివారికి ఓటింగ్ బలం తక్కువగా ఉందనే వాదన వినిపిస్తోంది. ఇతరులతో పోలిస్తే అతడికంటూ ఫాలోయింగ్ తక్కువగా ఉండటం కూడా అమిత్ ఈ వారం ఎలిమినేట్ అవుతాడనే వాదనకు బలం చేకూరుస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Amit Tiwari, Samrat, Nuthan Naidu are in the nominations. Amit Tiwari maybe Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 2 This week.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 10:58 [IST]
