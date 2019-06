ఆ ఇద్దరే కారణమంటున్న అనసూయ.. జబర్దస్త్ విషయంలో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చినట్లేనా..?

View this post on Instagram

We.. at #Jabardast .. with all the good bad ugly that is thrown at us.. but still being able to deliver millions of laughs every week.. since more than half a decade.. is a task next to impossible.. making it this viable.. is because we have such humble directors.. who lend their attention to every li’l asking,complaint or suggestion.. so young but so patient,mature, efficient and dynamic.. taking this time to thank my #Jabardast director duo #NitinBharath .. may you grow leaps and bounds.. beyond and after!! 🙏🏻❤️🤗😌