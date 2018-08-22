 »   » ఫిదా పాటకు అనసూయ డ్యాన్స్ కేక.. పెళ్లి వేడుకలో మరింత మసాలా!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
anasuya samrat roll rida tanish kaushal nutan naidu shyamala babu gogineni deepti nallamothu bigg boss2 bigg boss 2 telugu nani అనసూయ నూతన్ నాయుడు శ్యామల బాబు గోగినేని కౌశల్
English summary
Bigg Boss 2 Telugu 72day highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. As per promo, Anchor Anasuya creates 73 episode a big josh in the House.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 17:42 [IST]