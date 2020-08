English summary

Anchor Ravi Nuvvu Ready Nenu Ready latest promo goes viral. Anchor Ravi Nuvvu Ready Nenu Ready Show Goes Viral. Anchor Ravi Wife Nitya Supports Womens And Anchor Vindhya In Nuvvu Ready Nenu Ready Show. This is the first time Ravi is collaborating with Vindhya for a non-fiction show of this genre.