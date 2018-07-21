 »   » బిగ్ బాస్2 షోకు ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది లేదు : బాబు గోగినేనికి కోర్టు ఊరట!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Human Rights activist Babu Gogineni, who is currently a contestant in Big Boss Season 2, has been booked for ‘sedition’ and ‘treason’ and 11 more crimes, including violation of the UIDAI Act. The case was postponed for two months.
Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 16:45 [IST]