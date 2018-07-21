తెలుగు
 బిగ్ బాస్2 షోకు ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది లేదు : బాబు గోగినేనికి కోర్టు ఊరట!

బిగ్ బాస్2 షోకు ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది లేదు : బాబు గోగినేనికి కోర్టు ఊరట!


    బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు2 రియాల్టీ షోలో ఉన్న ప్రముఖ హ్యూమనిస్ట్, హేతువాది బాబు గోగినేనిపై దేశ ద్రోహం కేసు నమోదైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆయన బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంటి నుండి బయటకు వెళ్లే అవకాశం ఉందని, అలా జరుగని పక్షంలో పోలీసులు బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లోకి వచ్చి ఆయన్ను అరెస్టు చేసినా చేయొచ్చు అంటూ... కొన్ని రోజులుగా ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. అయితే తాజాగా కోర్టు తీర్పుతో ఈ అనుమానాలకు తెర పడింది. బాబు గోగినేనిపై కేసు వల్ల బిగ్ బాస్ షోకు ఇక ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది ఉండదు.

    బాబు గోగినేనికి కోర్టు ఊరట

    బాబు గోగినేనికి కోర్టు ఊరట

    బిగ్‌బాస్‌షోలో ఉన్నందున విచారణకు హాజరుకాలేనం టూ బాబుగోగినేని హైకోర్టును ఆశ్రయించారు. దీనిపై విచారణ జరిపిన కోర్టు కేసు దర్యాప్తును రెండు నెలల పాటు నిలిపివేయాలని ఆదేశించింది.

    వెనక్కి తగ్గిన పోలీసులు

    వెనక్కి తగ్గిన పోలీసులు

    బాబు గోగినేని మీద మాదాపూర్‌ పోలీస్టేషన్లో కేసు నమోదైన నేపథ్యంలో ఆయనకు నోటీసులు అందించడానికి పోలీసులు బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లోకి ప్రవేశించాలనుకున్నారు. అయితే కోర్టు ఆదేశాలతో వారు వెనక్కి తగ్గినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    అందుకే కేసు..

    అందుకే కేసు..

    సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ఒక వర్గాన్ని కించపరిచేలా హేతువాది బాబు గోగినేని మాట్లాడారని, సమావేశాలు పెట్టి అనధికారంగా ఆధార్ సమాచారం తీసుకుంటున్నారని, ఇది దేశ ద్రోహం కింద వస్తుందని వీరనారాయణ అనే వ్యక్తి కోర్టును ఆశ్రయించారు.

    బాబుకు ప్రేక్షకుల మద్దతు కూడా...

    బాబుకు ప్రేక్షకుల మద్దతు కూడా...

    బాబు గోగినేనిపై కేసు నమోదు కాగానే పలువురు హేతువాదులు, హ్యూమనిస్టులు మీడియా సమావేశం ఏర్పాటు చేసి ఆయనకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మరో వైపు బిగ్ బాస్ షోలో ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి కూడా ఆయనకు మద్దతు లబిస్తోంది. గతంలో ఆయన ఎలిమినేషన్‌కు నామినేట్ అయినా ప్రేక్షకుల మద్దతుతో ఇంట్లో కంటిన్యూ అవుతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Human Rights activist Babu Gogineni, who is currently a contestant in Big Boss Season 2, has been booked for ‘sedition’ and ‘treason’ and 11 more crimes, including violation of the UIDAI Act. The case was postponed for two months.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
