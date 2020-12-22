తెలుగు
      ఇంకా ఆశ్చర్యంగానే ఉన్నాను.. ఇలా జరుగుతుందని ఎప్పుడూ ఊహించలేదు.... నోయల్ పోస్ట్ వైరల్

      బిగ్ బాస్ ఫినాలే ఎపిసోడ్‌ ఎంత గ్రాండ్‌గా జరిగిందో అందరికీ తెలిసిందే. టాప్ 5 కంటెస్టెంట్ల హంగామా.. మిగతా కంటెస్టెంట్ల డ్యాన్సులు, ఇతర ప్రోగ్రాంలు ఇలా ప్రతీ ఒక్కటి సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫుల్ వైరల్ అయ్యాయి. ఇక టాప్ 3కి వచ్చిన ముగ్గురు కూడా రికార్డులు క్రియేట్ చేశారు. చిరంజీవి, నాగార్జున ప్రశంసలు.. బిగ్ బాస్ కంటెస్టెంట్లపై చిరు వరాలు ఇలా ఎన్నెన్నో హైలెట్ అయ్యాయి. చిరంజీవి మాట్లాడిన ప్రతీ మాటలు బాగానే వైరల్ అయ్యాయి.

      గతంలోనూ అంతే..

      బిగ్ బాస్ మూడో సీజన్‌లోనూ చిరంజీవి ముఖ్య అతిథిగా విచ్చేశాడు. ప్రతీ ఒక్క కంటెస్టెంట్ గురించి పేరు పేరున పలకరించి, ప్రశంసించాడు. అయితే ఈ సారి కూడా అందరి గురించి మాట్లాడాడు. కానీ కొందరివే టీవీలో చూపించాడు. సమయాభావం వల్లనో మరేదైనా కారణంగానో గానీ చాలా మందితో మాట్లాడిన మాటలను చూపించలేదు.

      నోయల్‌తో మాట్లాడట..

      స్టేజ్ మీదున్న చిరంజీవి నోయల్ గురించి కూడా మాట్లాడట.. దీనిపై నోయల్ ఎమోషనల్ అవుతూ ఓ పోస్ట్ చేశాడు. పదేళ్ల కష్టానికి ప్రతి ఫలం దొరికింది.. దేవుడికి ఇంత కంటే గొప్పగా థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పలేను.. నాకు మాటలు రావడం లేదు.. మూగబోయాను.. అంటూ నోయల్ ఎమోషనల్ అయ్యాడు.

      ఇంకా ఆశ్చర్యంగానే..

      మెగాస్టార్ తనంతట తానుగా నా గురించి మాట్లాడాడు. ఇంకా నేను ఆశ్చర్యంలోనే ఉణ్నాను. అక్కడే ఆగిపోయాను.. నేను ఆయన కోసం ర్యాప్ చేస్తుంటే ఆయనే డ్యాన్స్ చేయడం జీవితంలోనే బెస్ట్ మూమెంట్.. నేను ఎంతగా మంచి సింగర్ అయినా కూడా మీ డ్యాన్సులకు సరితూగేలా పాడలేను అంటూ నోయల్ చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు.

      ఇలా జరుగుతుందని..

      ఇలా చిరంజీవి ఎదుట ర్యాప్ పాడటంపై నోయల్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇది కచ్చితంగా కల సాకారమైన రోజు.. నేను మీకు కచ్చితంగా ఏదో ఒక రోజు ర్యాప్ పాడతాను అని అనుకున్నాను కానీ ఇలా జరుగుతుందని ఎప్పుడూ ఊహించలేదు.. ఇంకా ఆ ఆశ్చర్యలోనే ఉన్నాను.. మెగా ఆశ్చర్యంలోనే ఉన్నాను.. అంటూ పేర్కొన్నాడు.

      ఇంకా నా మైండ్‌లోనే..

      మీరు నా గరించి మాట్లాడిన ప్రతీ మాట.. నాతో మాట్లాడిన ప్రతీమాట ఇప్పటికీ నా మైండ్‌లో తిరుగుతూనే ఉంది.. మీరు కొత్తగా నన్ను ప్రోత్సహించారు.. మిమ్మల్ని చూడటం, మీతో మాట్లాడటం.. మీ ప్రేమ, మద్దతు లభించడం ఎంతో గొప్పగా ఉంది సర్.. ఎప్పటికీ మీరంటే ప్రేమ ఉంటుంది. మెగాస్టార్ అంటూ నోయల్ ఎమోషనల్ అయ్యాడు.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 13:27 [IST]
