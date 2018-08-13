 »   » బిగ్ బాస్ చరిత్రలో రికార్డ్: అంత రెమ్యూనరేషన్ మీరు ఊహించరు కూడా...

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
Bigg Boss season 12 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Fresh reports are emerging about Salman charging an unbelievable Rs 12 Cr per day to host the new season of Bigg Boss 12. Bollywood media is abuzz with the reports that Salman is charging 12 Cr per episode for hosting the 12th season of Bigg Boss.
Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 21:30 [IST]