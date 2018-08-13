తెలుగు
 »   » బిగ్ బాస్ చరిత్రలో రికార్డ్: అంత రెమ్యూనరేషన్ మీరు ఊహించరు కూడా...

బిగ్ బాస్ చరిత్రలో రికార్డ్: అంత రెమ్యూనరేషన్ మీరు ఊహించరు కూడా...

Posted By:
    ఇండియాలో బిగ్ రియాల్టీ షో అంటే సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ హోస్ట్‌గా హిందీలో ప్రసారం అయ్యే బిగ్‌ బాస్ షో. ఇప్పటికే 11 సీజన్లు విజయవంతంగా పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ షో త్వరలో 12వ సీజన్ మొదలు కాబోతోంది. 12వ సీజన్‌ కూడా సల్లూ భాయ్ హోస్ట్ చేయబోతున్నాడు. ప్రతి సీజన్‌కు రెమ్యూనరేషన్ పెంచుతూ వెళుతున్న సల్మాన్ 12వ సీజన్‌కు రికార్డు స్థాయిలో రెమ్యూనరేషన్ తీసుకోబోతున్నాడు. దాదాపు మూడు నెలల పాటు సాగే ఈ షోలో కోసం సల్మాన్ కేటాయించేది కేవలం 12 రోజులే. ఈ టైమ్‌లోనే ఆయనతో 24 ఎపిసోడ్లు షూట్ చేస్తారని, ఇందుకోసం వందల కోట్లలో రెమ్యూనరేషన్ తీసుకుంటున్నాడని టాక్.

    ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్ కోసం రూ. 12 కోట్లు

    11వ సీజన్లో ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్‌కు 11 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన సల్మాన్ ఖాన్... 12వ ఎపిసోడ్ కోసం ఏకంగా ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్ కోసం 12 కోట్ల అందుకోబోతున్నాడట. ఈ లెక్కన 24 ఎపిసోడ్లకు ఆయన తీసుకునే రెమ్యూనరేషన్ రూ. 288 కోట్లు ఉంటుందనే ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది.

    హయ్యెస్ట్ రేటింగ్స్ ఈ షోకే

    హిందీలో ‘బిగ్ బాస్' రియాల్టీ షో కేవలం సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ హోస్ట్ చేయడం వల్లనే హయ్యెస్ట్ టీఆర్పీ రేటింగ్స్ వస్తున్నాయట. దేశంలో టాప్ ప్లేసులో కొనసాగుతున్న రియాల్టీ షో కూడా ఇదే. అందుకే సల్మాన్ వందల కోట్లు అడిగినా ఇవ్వడానికి నిర్వాహకులు ముందుకు వచ్చినట్లు టాక్.

    అలా పెంచేస్తూ వస్తున్నాడు

    హిందీ బిగ్ బాస్ 4, 6వ సీజన్లకు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్ కు రూ. 2.5 కోట్లు చార్జ్ చేశాడట. 7వ సీజన్లో ఒక్కో ఎపిసోడ్ కు రూ. 5 కోట్లు అందుకున్నాడని, 8వ సీజన్‌కు రూ. 5.5 కోట్లు తీసుకున్నాడని, 9వ సీజన్‌కు రూ. 7 కోట్లు, 10వ సీజన్ కు రూ. 8 కోట్లు అందుకున్నట్లు సమాచారం. 11వ సీజన్ కు రూ. 11 కోట్ల చొప్పున అందుకున్నాడట.

    బిగ్ బాస్ 12 ప్రోమో

    బిగ్ బాస్ 12 సీజన్ అనౌన్స్ చేస్తూ ఫస్ట్ ప్రోమో విడుదల చేశారు. సెప్టెంబర్ 16 నుండి ఈ షో మొదలవుతుందని టాక్.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss season 12 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Fresh reports are emerging about Salman charging an unbelievable Rs 12 Cr per day to host the new season of Bigg Boss 12. Bollywood media is abuzz with the reports that Salman is charging 12 Cr per episode for hosting the 12th season of Bigg Boss.
    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
