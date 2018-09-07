తెలుగు
 »   » వారానికి రూ. 95 లక్షలు ఆఫర్ చేసినా... బిగ్‌బాస్ షోలో అవకాశం పోగొట్టుకున్నారు!

    ఇండియాలో టాప్ రియాల్టీ షోగా దూసుకెళుతున్న హిందీ బిగ్ బాస్... సెప్టెంబర్ 16 నుండి 12వ సీజన్ మొదలు కాబోతోంది. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ హోస్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ షోకు సంబంధించిన తాజాగా ఓ ఆసక్తికర విషయం వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. ఈ షోలో అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్న వివాదాస్పద ఇండియన్ నటి, మోడల్ మహికా శర్మ, బ్రిటిష్ పోర్న్ స్టార్ డానీ డి షో నుండి తప్పుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. వారి వ్యవహారం తేడాగా ఉండటంతో బిగ్ బాస్ నిర్వాహకులు వారితో అగ్రిమెంట్ కేన్సిల్ చేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    హయ్యెస్ట్ పేయిడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలు

    హయ్యెస్ట్ పేయిడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలు

    హిందీ ‘బిగ్ బాస్ 12' సీజన్‌కు సంబంధించి వీరే హయ్యెస్ట్ రెమ్యూనరేషన్ అందుకునే సెలబ్రిటీలంటూ కొన్ని రోజులుగా ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. వీరికి రూ. 95 లక్షలు ఇచ్చేందుకు షో నిర్వాహకులు ముందుకు వచ్చారట.

    ఎందుకు వద్దనుకున్నారు?

    ఎందుకు వద్దనుకున్నారు?

    అయితే ఈ రియాల్టీ షోలో సెలబ్రిటీలతో పాటు కొందరు సామాన్యులు కూడా ఉండటంపై వీరు అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేశారని, వారు ఉంటే తాము ఈ షోలో భాగం కాలేమని చెప్పడంతో... బిగ్ బాస్ నిర్వాహకులు వీరి అగ్రిమెంట్ రద్దు చేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఎక్కువ డబ్బు ఇచ్చినా నో చెప్పారా?

    ఎక్కువ డబ్బు ఇచ్చినా నో చెప్పారా?

    ఈ విషయంలో బిగ్ బాస్ నిర్వాహకులు... వారికి మధ్య చర్చలు జరిగాయని, వారానికి రూ. 1.25 కోట్లు చెల్లిస్తామని చెప్పినా వారు సామాన్యులతో షో చేయడానికి నిరాకరించారని సమాచారం. దీంతో అగ్రిమెంట్ రద్దు చేసుకోక తప్పలేదని అంటున్నారు.

    ఇతర సెలబ్రిటీలకు ఎంత?

    ఇతర సెలబ్రిటీలకు ఎంత?

    మొత్తం 12 మంది ఈ షోలో పాల్గొంటుండగా... భారతి సింగ్, ఆమె భర్త హర్షలింబాచియా జంటకు వారానికి రూ. 50 లక్షలు చెల్లిస్తున్నట్లు సమాచారం. ఇందులో భారతి సింగ్‌కు రూ. 30 లక్షలు, ఆమె భర్తకు రూ. 15 నుండి 20 లక్షలు వారానికి అందనున్నాయట. హిందీ టీవీ నటి దీపిక కక్కర్‌కు వారానకి రూ. 14 నుండి 15 లక్షలు చెల్లిస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    హోస్ట్ సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ రెమ్యూనరేషన్ ఎంత?

    హోస్ట్ సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ రెమ్యూనరేషన్ ఎంత?

    ఇక షో హోస్ట్ సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌కు వారానికి రూ. 11 కోట్ల చొప్పున చెల్లిస్తున్నట్లు ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది.

    English summary
    Mahika Sharma and British porn star Danny D were supposed to be part of Bigg Boss 12, but the pair's agreement has been cancelled allegedly due to their tantrums. Mahika and Danny were the highest paid celebrity Jodi for Bigg Boss 12 as they were initially supposed to be paid Rs 95 lakh per week.
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
