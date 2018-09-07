Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
salman khan bigg boss biggboss bigg boss 12 mahika sharma సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ బిగ్ బాస్ 12 బిగ్ బాస్ మహికా శర్మ
English summary
Mahika Sharma and British porn star Danny D were supposed to be part of Bigg Boss 12, but the pair's agreement has been cancelled allegedly due to their tantrums. Mahika and Danny were the highest paid celebrity Jodi for Bigg Boss 12 as they were initially supposed to be paid Rs 95 lakh per week.
Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 17:46 [IST]