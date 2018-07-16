తెలుగు
 »   » బిగ్‌బాస్‌కు లీకుల షాకులు.. మీడియాలో ముందే రిజల్ట్.. కారణామదేనా? తలపట్టుకొంటున్న..

బిగ్‌బాస్‌కు లీకుల షాకులు.. మీడియాలో ముందే రిజల్ట్.. కారణామదేనా? తలపట్టుకొంటున్న..

    బిగ్‌బాస్‌ రియాలిటీ షో ఏ భాషలోనైనా విజయవంతం కావడానికి కారణం సస్పెన్సే. ఆ కారణంగానే ఆ గేమ్ షోపై ఆసక్తి పెరిగిందనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహాలు అక్కర్లేదు. కానీ తెలుగు బిగ్‌బాస్‌ ఎలిమినేషన్ రిజల్ట్ ముందే వచ్చేస్తుంది. దాంతో ప్రేక్షకులకు ఆసక్తి తగ్గిపోతుందనే అభిప్రాయం వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. ఇలా బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటి నుంచి ఇన్ఫర్మేషన్ బయటకు లీక్ కావడానికి ప్రధాన కారణాలు ఇవేననే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    ఎలిమినేషన్ ముందే మీడియాలో లీక్

    బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగుకు సంబంధించిన రెండు ఫలితాలు ఇటీవల మీడియాలో లీకయ్యాయి. సాయంత్రం షో ద్వారా తెలిసే న్యూస్ కొన్ని గంటల ముందే మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి. ఇటీవల శ్యామల ఎలిమినేషన్, భానుశ్రీ నిష్ర్కమణ వార్తలు ముందే మీడియాలో వెలుగు చూశాయి.

    ముంబైలో వేదికగా ఉన్నప్పుడు

    గతంలో బిగ్‌బాస్‌ రియాలిటీ షో సెట్ ముంబైకి సమీపంలోని లోనావాలాలో వేసినప్పుడు చాలా పకడ్బందీగా నిర్వహించారు. ఇంటి నుంచి చిన్న సమాచారం కూడా బయటకు రాకుండా తగిన జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకొన్నారు. దాంతో రియాలిటీ షోపై మంచి ఆసక్తి పెరిగింది.

    స్థానిక సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల కారణంగానే

    ప్రస్తుతం బిగ్‌బాస్ రెండో వెర్షన్‌కు సంబంధించిన షో హైదరాబాద్‌లోని అన్నపూర్ణ స్టూడియో సెట్‌లో వేశారు. దాంతోనే చిక్కంతా వచ్చినట్టు కొందరి అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ షోకు పనిచేస్తున్న సాంకేతికవర్గంలో కొందరు స్థానికులు ఉండటం కారణంగా ఇంటి గుట్టు సులభంగా బయటకు వస్తుందనే పేర్కొంటున్నారు.

    ఇలానే లీక్‌లు కొనసాగితే..

    బిగ్‌బాస్ ఎలిమినేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన లీకేజ్ వ్యవహారంతో నిర్వాహకులు కంగుతింటున్నారట. అంతేకాకుండా ఈ లీక్‌లను ఆపేందుకు సరైన జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకొనే పనిలో పడినట్టు సమాచారం. ఒకవేళ ఇదే మాదిరిగా లీకులు కొనసాగితే బిగ్‌బాస్ షోపై ఆసక్తి తగ్గడమేకాకుండా.. రేటింగ్ కూడా పడిపోయే ప్రమాదం ఉంది.

    నాని జోరు పెరిగిందట..

    బిగ్‌బాస్ షోకు హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్న నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని ప్రారంభంలో తడబాటుకు గురయ్యాడనే మాట వినిపించినప్పటికీ.. ప్రస్తుతం తన జోరు పెంచేశాడనే ప్రశంస కూడా కొన్ని వర్గాల నుంచి వినిపిస్తున్నది. గత రెండు వారాలుగా తనదైన సహజశైలిలో నాని ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నారనే విషయాన్ని ప్రేక్షకులు పేర్కోవడం రానున్న రోజుల్లో మరింత ఆసక్తికరంగా మారే అవకాశం ఉందని.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss 2 Telugu Day 27 highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. Samart Reddy become first captain for bigg boss2 season. Now Samrat Reddy, Tejaswi romance become hot topic in the show. On weekend show, elemination details coming in the media before the show. So this incident making worry for Bigg Boss unit.
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 16:08 [IST]
