తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » బిగ్ బాస్‌ తెలుగు 2లో మరింత గ్లామర్? మరో హీరోయిన్ ఎంట్రీ?

బిగ్ బాస్‌ తెలుగు 2లో మరింత గ్లామర్? మరో హీరోయిన్ ఎంట్రీ?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 2 రియాల్టీ షోకు మరింత గ్లామర్ అద్దేందుకు నిర్వాహకులు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారా? మరో హీరోయిన్‌ను వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా పంపే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నారా? అంటే అవుననే సమాధానం వినిపిస్తోంది. కుమారి 21ఎఫ్ ద్వారా కుర్రాళ్ల గుండెలను కొల్లగొట్టిన హెబ్బా పటేల్‌ను షోలోకి ఎంటర్ చేయాలనేది నిర్వాహకుల ఆలోచనగా కనపిస్తోంది. ప్రస్తుతం హౌస్‌లో ఉన్న కంటెస్టెంట్స్ అంతా మామూలు స్థాయి సెలబ్రిటీలు కావడంతో షోను మరింత రక్తికట్టించడంలో భాగంగా హెబ్బాను రంగంలోకి దింపనున్నట్లు సమాచారం.

    హెబ్బా పటేల్‌తో సంప్రదింపులు

    హెబ్బా పటేల్‌తో సంప్రదింపులు

    ఫిల్మ్ నగర్ వర్గాల నుండి అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం హీరోయిన్ హెబ్బ పటేల్‌తో నిర్వాహకులు సంప్రదింపులు జరుపుతున్నారని, వచ్చే వారం ఆమె బిగ్ బాస్ 2లోకి ఎంటరయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని అంటున్నారు.

    గ్లామర్ పరంగా తేజస్వికి పోటీగా..

    గ్లామర్ పరంగా తేజస్వికి పోటీగా..

    ప్రస్తుతం బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లో ఉన్న సెలబ్రిటీలను పరిశీలిస్తే గ్లామర్ పరంగా, ఎనర్జీ లెవల్స్ పరంగా తేజస్వి మదివాడకు మంచి గుర్తింపు వచ్చింది. ఆమెకు పోటీగా హెబ్బాను రంగంలోకి దింపితే షోను మరింత రక్తికట్టించవచ్చని భావిస్తున్నారట.

    ఈ వారం బయటకు వచ్చేది ఎవరు?

    ఈ వారం బయటకు వచ్చేది ఎవరు?

    ఈ వారం బిగ్‌బాస్ 2 నామినేషన్లలో సామాన్యుడు గణేష్‌తో పాటు దీప్తి నల్లమోతు, భానుశ్రీ ఉన్నారు. సామాన్యుడైన గణేష్‌కు మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఈ వారం దీప్తి లేదా భానుశ్రీ ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    హెబ్బ ఎంట్రీతో రేటింగ్స్ పెరిగే అవకాశం?

    హెబ్బ ఎంట్రీతో రేటింగ్స్ పెరిగే అవకాశం?

    ఇప్పటికే బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లోకి రెండో వారం వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా హీరోయిన్ నందినీ రాయ్ ఎంటరయ్యారు. అయితే ఆమె ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో రేటింగ్స్ పెరగలేదట. హెబ్బ పటేల్ పాపులర్ హీరోయిన్ కావడంతో రేటింగ్ పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని భావిస్తున్నారు.

    Bigg Boss 2: Hebba Patel Wild Card Entry?
    హెబ్బా పటేల్

    English summary
    The second season of Bigg Boss 2 Telugu Reality Show has reportedly failed to match the popularity of the first season.The organizers are planning to add some spice to the house proceedings. The name of the actress Hebba Patel is heard and it is learned that she will make a wild card entry.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue