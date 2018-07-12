 »   » బిగ్ బాస్‌ తెలుగు 2లో మరింత గ్లామర్? మరో హీరోయిన్ ఎంట్రీ?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
bigg boss 2 bigg boss 2 telugu anchor syamala hebba patel nutan naidu nani babu gogineni బిగ్ బాస్ 2 బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు నాని బాబు గోగినేని నూతన్ నాయుడు యాంకర్ శ్యామల
English summary
The second season of Bigg Boss 2 Telugu Reality Show has reportedly failed to match the popularity of the first season.The organizers are planning to add some spice to the house proceedings. The name of the actress Hebba Patel is heard and it is learned that she will make a wild card entry.
Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 18:40 [IST]