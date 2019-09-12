డ్రాయర్లు ఉతకాలా? బూట్లు తుడవాలా? గతిలేక రాలేదని మహేష్ ఫైర్

bigg boss 3 elimination ali reza elimination bigg boss 3 season punarnavi vithika varun sandesh bigg boss 3 tamannah simhadri sreemukhi savitri siva jyothy mahesh vitta baba bhaskar బిగ్
English summary
Bigg Boss 3 Telugu reality show 53 day with high emotional content. on 6th weekend funny, furious moments registred in the house. Latest elimination of Ali Reza given shock to television audience. On monday, Celebraties are in shock. But they overcome from that, participated in nomination for the Elimination.
Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 9:30 [IST]