    డ్రాయర్లు ఉతకాలా? బూట్లు తుడవాలా? గతిలేక రాలేదని మహేష్ ఫైర్

    By
    |

    బిగ్‌బాస్ హౌస్‌లో ఇంట్లో దెయ్యం.. నాకేం భయం అనే టాస్క్ గందరగోళానికి దారి తీసింది. ఈ టాస్క్‌లో దారుణంగా ఆడారంటూ శ్రీముఖి, పునర్నవి, మహేష్ విట్టాకు దారుణమైన శిక్షను విధించాడు. ఆ శిక్షను చేయడానికి మహేష్ నిరాకరించి సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్ చేశాడు. తాను ఆ స్పెషల్ టాస్క్ చేయనని మొండికేశాడు. దాంతో ఆయనను బుజ్జగించేందుకు శివజ్యోతి, రాహుల్ చేసిన ప్రయత్నాలు అంతా ఇంతా కాదు. వారు చెప్పేది వనికుండా బిగ్‌బాస్‌పై సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్ చేశాడు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ ఏది చెబితే అది చేయడానికి రాలేదు. మాకు గతి లేక ఈ గేమ్‌లో పాల్గొనడం లేదు. మహేష్ అయితే మేము ఇలాంటి చెత్త పనులు చేయడానికి వచ్చామా? నేను చేయను అంటే చేయను అని అన్నాడు. ఇలాంటి చెత్త పనులు చేయడానికి మేము బిగ్‌బాస్ ఆడిషన్ రాలేదు. అప్లికేషన్ మీద రావడం వేరు.. ఇన్విటేషన్ మీద రావడం వేరు అంటూ మహేష్ గరం అయ్యాడు.

    Bigg Boss 3 Telugu update: Mahesh Vitta fires on Bigg Boss

    ఇంట్లో అడ్డమైన పనులు చేయమనడం సరిగా లేదు. బూట్ల తుడువు.. డ్రాయర్లు ఉతుకు అంటే చేయాలా? అని మహేష్ ప్రశ్నించాడు. అయితే నీవు టాస్క్‌లో భాగంగా బాత్రూంలు కడిగావు కాదా? ఇప్పుడు చేయడానికి ఏం సమస్య అంటూ రాహుల్ నచ్చ చెప్పే ప్రయత్నం చేశాడు. కానీ మహేష్ తొలుత నిరాకరించాడు. ఈ టాస్క్ చేస్తే ఓ మెట్టు ఎక్కినట్టు అవుతుంది అని శివజ్యోతి చెప్పడంతో మహేష్ టాస్క్ చేయడానికి సిద్ధపడ్డాడు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇచ్చిన స్పెషల్ టాస్క్‌లో భాగంగా బూట్లను నీట్‌గా తుడిచి మెరిసేలా పాలిష్ చేశాడు. ఈ క్రమంలో బాబా భాస్కర్ మహేష్‌కు సూచనలు ఇస్తూ కనిపించాడు. అలా స్పెషల్ టాస్క్ కొనసాగితే.. పునర్నవి మాత్రం చేయనని మొండికేసింది.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss 3 Telugu reality show 53 day with high emotional content. on 6th weekend funny, furious moments registred in the house. Latest elimination of Ali Reza given shock to television audience. On monday, Celebraties are in shock. But they overcome from that, participated in nomination for the Elimination.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
