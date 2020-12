English summary

When Bigg Boss Season 4 started, there was a lot of doubt as to whether it would create such a buzz this time around. There have also been a lot of rumors that Bigg Boss did not live up to expectations this time around, especially in terms of contestants. But as the days went by the fan base for the contestants increased. Since then the ratings have been rising as well. It seems that the finals have got ratings like Never Before. Once you take a look at the total ratings along with the last three seasons