abijeet ariana glory samantha monal gajjar bigg boss telugu 4 bigg boss telugu season 4 bigg boss 4 telugu nagarjuna akkineni nagarjuna amma rajasekhar అమ్మ రాజశేఖర్ బిగ్
English summary
Whether or not she received such a craze as an anchor, Ariana gave herself the title of Bold Girl. The hustle and bustle in this young girl's house, which was seen with the entry of Bigg Boss 4th season, is not normal. Trying to impress with the daily comedy task is not going to be a workout in the range as expected either. There have already been a lot of satires on her voice.
Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 8:26 [IST]