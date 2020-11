వామ్మో.. సుమ వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీనా? బిగ్ బాస్ 4 న్యూ ప్రోమో వైరల్.. తట్టుకోలేకపోతున్న నాగ్

English summary

Bigg boss 4 telugu Suma Kanakala as wild card entry, Whether or not she received such a craze as an anchor, Ariana gave herself the title of Bold Girl. The hustle and bustle in this young girl's house, which was seen with the entry of Bigg Boss 4th season, is not normal. Trying to impress with the daily comedy task is not going to be a workout in the range as expected either. There have already been a lot of satires on her voice.