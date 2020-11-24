తెలుగు
      ఏడ్వకు ఏడిస్తే సేవ్ అవ్వం..అరియానాకు ఓదార్పు.. ఇన్నాళ్లకు నిజం తెలుసుకున్న అవినాష్!!

      By
      |

      బిగ్ బాస్ షోలో పన్నెండో వారం ఎన్నో మార్పులు జరగబోతోన్నాయి. ఈ విషయం నామినేషన్ ప్రక్రియతోనే బయటపడింది. ఉన్నది ఏడుగురు సభ్యులు. హారిక అభిజిత్ మోనాల్ అఖిల్ సోహెల్ అరియానా అవినాష్‌లు మూడు గ్రూపులుగా విడిపోయారు. మామూలుగా అయితే హారిక అభిజిత్ ఒక వైపు ఉండేవారు. మిగతా వారంత మరో వైపు ఉండేవారు. కానీ నామినేషన్స్ పెట్టిన చిచ్చు వల్ల ఇలా మూడు గ్రూపులు ఏర్పడ్డాయి.

      నామినేషన్స్ అలా..

      నామినేషన్స్ అలా..

      బిగ్ బాస్ టోపీలతో ఆట ఆడించాడు. చివరకు నలుగురికి టోపీ పెట్టాడు.అఖిల్ అభిజిత్ అరియానా అవినాష్‌లు ఎంచుకున్న టోపీల్లో ఎర్ర రంగు ఉండటంతో నామినేట్ అయినట్టు ప్రకటించాడు. అయితే రెండో లెవెల్‌లో భాగంగా నామినేట్ అయిన కంటెస్టెంట్లు.. సేవ్ అయిన కంటెస్టెంట్లతో స్వాప్ చేసుకునే వీలును ఇచ్చాడు.

      స్వాపింగ్ కోసం..

      స్వాపింగ్ కోసం..

      సోహెల్, మోనాల్‌లు సెలెక్ట్ చేసుకున్న టోపీల్లో గ్రీన్ కలర్ వచ్చింది. అలా ఈ ఇద్దరితో నామినేట్ అయిన నలుగురు సభ్యులు స్వాప్ చేసుకోవచ్చు. అలా అఖిల్ అరియానా అవినాష్ అందరూ మోనాల్ మీద పడ్డారు. మోనాల్‌కు ఇంట్లో ఉండే అర్హత లేదు, షోకు పనికి రాదంటూ అవినాష్ దారుణంగా మాట్లాడేశాడు.

      అరియానాకు చుక్కెదురు..

      అరియానాకు చుక్కెదురు..

      అరియానా కూడా మోనాల్‌తో వాగ్వాదానికి దిగింది.. నీ కంటే నేనే బెటర్ అంటూ రెచ్చిపోయి మాట్లాడింది. మోనాల్ బాగానే చర్చలుపెట్టింది. అంతకుముందు సోహెల్‌ను ప్రాధేయపడింది. ఇన్నాళ్లల్లో ఏ ఒక్క రోజూ నువ్ నాకు సపోర్ట్ చేయలేదు..చేయ్ రా అంటూ అరియానా అడిగింది. కానీ సోహెల్ మాత్రం ఒప్పుకోలేదు.

      బాధపడిన అరియానా..

      బాధపడిన అరియానా..

      పన్నెండో వారంలో ఇలా నామినేట్ అవ్వడంతో స్వాప్ చేసుకునేందుకు వీలు లేకపోవడంతో అరియానా తెగ బాధపడినట్టుంది. కన్నీరు ఒక్కటే రావడం తక్కువైనట్టు కనిపించింది. అరియానా ఈ విషయంలో ఏడుస్తూ ఉండగా.. అవినాష్ ఓదార్చే ప్రయత్నం చేశాడు. ఏడ్వకు ఏడిస్తే ఇక్కడే సేవ్ అవ్వం అంటూ అవినాష్ కొన్ని మాటలు చెప్పాడు.

      అవినాష్‌పై కామెంట్లు

      అవినాష్‌పై కామెంట్లు

      అయితే ఆ విషయం అవినాష్ ఇన్నాళ్లకు తెలుసుకున్నాడు. ఎందుకంటే షోలో అవినాష్ ఏడవ్వడం, వేరే షో గురించి మాట్లాడుతూ బ్యాడ్ చేయడం, ఫ్యామిలీ ప్రాబ్లమ్స్ చెప్పి ఎమోషనల్ బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ వంటివి చేసుకుంటూ వచ్చాడని నెటిజన్లు కా మెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.

      English summary
      Story first published: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
