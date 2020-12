Bigg Boss Elimination..మోనాల్ కోసం అవినాష్‌ బలి.. తెర వెనుక జరిగిన అసలు కథ ఇదే!

English summary

Bigg Boss 4 telugu Week 13 Elimination Monal And avinash Story, week 13 Nagarjuna On Avinash Monal Issue, will Abhijeet Got Injured, Bigg Boss 4 telugu week 13 Monal Calls Avinash As Brother, Bigg Boss 4 telugu Rahul Sipligunj Comments On sohel and ariyana, Avinash And Monal Are In Danger Zone, Avinash And sohel About Race To Finale Task, Harika About Sohel In Race To Finale Task, Avinash Ariyana And Monal Out From Finale Task, Bigg Boss 4 telugu week 13 Avinash Loses control In Finale Task, All Contestants Followed Abhijeet Formula, week 12 Akhil Sohel Afraid In Confession Room, Akhil Counter To Avinash, Bigg boss 4 Telugu Jabardasth Artist Bullet Bhaskar ABout Abhijeet, Week 12 Akhil Fires on Sohel About Abhijeet, Akhil And Monal dating, Avinash ariyana Discussion..