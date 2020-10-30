తెలుగు
      అభిజిత్-హారికలకు జీరో టాలెంట్.. మోనాల్-అఖిల్‌కు అహంకారమెక్కువ!!

      బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లో ప్రస్తుతం పది మంది ఉన్నారు. నోయల్ బయటకు వెళ్లడంతో సరిగ్గా పది మంది ఉన్నారు. అందులో ఆరుగురు అబ్బాయిలు.. నలుగురు అమ్మాయిలు ఉన్నారు. ఇందులో బిగ్ బాస్ ఐదు జంటలుగా విడగొట్టేశాడు. అభిజిత్ హారిక, అఖిల్ మోనాల్, సోహెల్ మెహబూబ్, అమ్మ రాజశేఖర్ లాస్య, అవినాష్ అరియానా అంటూ ఐదు జంటలను చేశాడు. చూస్తుంటే బిగ్ బాస్ చాలా ఆలోచించి ఏదో ఫట్టింగ్ పెట్టేందుకు టాస్క్ ఇచ్చాడు.

      కన్ఫెషన్ రూంలో..

      కన్ఫెషన్ రూంలో..

      ఈ ఐదు జంటలకు ఓ పేరు పెట్టాలని బిగ్ బాస్ టాస్క్ ఇచ్చినట్టు కనిపిస్తోంది. అయితే ఈ చర్చల్లో పాత విషయాలన్నీ బయటకు వచ్చినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నాయి. ఎప్పుడో జరిగిన సంఘటనలన్నింటిని బేరీజు వేసుకుని జంటలకు సరిపోయే ట్యాగ్‌లను ఇచ్చినట్టు కనిపిస్తోంది.

      మొదటగా వాళ్లే..

      మొదటగా వాళ్లే..

      అభిజిత్ హారికలు అమ్మ రాజశేఖర్ లాస్య జంటకు గజిబిజి జంట అని పేరు పెట్టినట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. లాస్య గజిబిజి ఏమో గానీ అమ్మ రాజశేఖర్ మాత్రం గజిబిజి అవుతూనే ఉంటాడు. అప్పుడే ఫైర్ అవుతాడు.. అప్పుడే కూల్ అవుతాడు.. ఎప్పుడు ఎలా ఉంటాడో అతనికే తెలియదు.

      పని చేయదట..

      పని చేయదట..

      సోహెల్ మెహబూబ్ ఇద్దరూ కూడా ఈ టాస్క్‌లో అందరికీ షాక్ఇచ్చేలానే కనిపిస్తున్నారు. అరియానా అస్సలు పని చేయదు.. అవినాష్ కూడా అంతే అన్నట్టుగా ఈ ఇద్దరికి బద్దకస్తుల జంట అని తీర్మానం చేసేశారు. ఆ జంటకు బద్దకస్తుల జంట అని ట్యాగ్ తగిలించారు. మరి అరియానా మాత్రం ఏదో చించేసినట్టుగా బాగానే కనిపిస్తుంది.

      అబద్దాలు ఆడతారట..

      అబద్దాలు ఆడతారట..

      అఖిల్ మోనాల్ అనూహ్య నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. మామూలుగా అఖిల్.. సోహెల్, మెహబూబ్‌లతో మంచి స్నేహబందాన్ని కొనసాగిస్తున్నాడు. కానీ మోనాల్ మాత్రం ఆ ఇద్దరికీ అబద్దాల కోరు జంట అని ట్యాగ్ఇచ్చింది. అక్కడి మాటలు ఇక్కడ ఇక్కడి మాటలు అక్కడ చెబుతారట. ఆ పని చేసేది మోనాలే కానీ మళ్లీ వారి పేరు చెబుతోంది.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4 : Divi Elimination For Monal, Samantha Emotional | Filmibeat Telugu
      అరియానా అలా..

      అరియానా అలా..

      నామినేషన్స్ విషయంలో జరిగిన రచ్చను గుర్తు చేస్తూ ఆడవారి పేరు తీసుకొచ్చాడంటూ అఖిల్‌ను అరియానా టార్గెట్ చేసింది. అరియానా అవినాష్ కలిసి అఖిల్ మోనాల్‌కు అహంకార జంట అని ట్యాగ్ ఇచ్చారు. చివరకు అమ్మ రాజశేఖర్ లాస్య వచ్చారు. అభిజిత్ హారికలకు జీరో టాలెంట్ ఉందని చెప్పేశారు. మరి బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంతటితో వదిలేస్తారా? లేదా? ఇవన్నీ ఇంటి సభ్యులకు చూపించి గొడవలు పెడతాడా? అన్నది చూడాలి.

      English summary
      Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
