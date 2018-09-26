Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
bigg boss telugu 2 bigg boss public opinion polls tanish samrat reddy kaushal geetha madhuri deepthi nallamothu బిగ్బాస్ గ్రాండ్ ఫినాలే బిగ్బాస్ తెలుగు 2 బిగ్బాస్ పబ్లిక్ ఒపినియన్ పోల్స్
English summary
The public opinion polls show that contestants Tanish and Samrat Reddy are far away from being the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Contestants Tanish and Samrat Reddy are trailing behind in the race to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, according to public opinion polls published on various news portals.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 18:47 [IST]