జోరుగా బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 ఒపినియన్ పోల్స్.. వెనుకంజలో ఆ ఇద్దరు!

    బిగ్‌బాస్‌లో సేఫ్ గేమ్ ఆడి ఎలాగోలా ఫైనల్ చేరుకొన్న సెలబ్రిటీలలో ఎవరు విజేత అనే అంశంపై వెబ్ మీడియా పలు రకాలుగా ఒపినియన్ పోల్స్ నిర్వహిస్తున్నది. సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా అభిమానుల నుంచి, నెటిజన్ల నుంచి అభిప్రాయలను సేకరిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం కౌశల్, గీతా మాధురి, దీప్తి నల్లమోతు, తనీష్, సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి టైటిల్ పోటీలో నిలిచారు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 కోసం నిర్వహించిన ఒపినియన్ పోల్స్‌లో కౌశల్, గీతా మాధురి, దీప్తి ముందంజలో ఉండగా, తనీష్, సామ్రాట్ రెడ్డి వెనకంజలో ఉన్నట్టు స్పష్టమైంది. బిగ్‌బాస్ మొదలైనప్పటి నుంచి కౌశల్, గీతా మాధురి స్థిరంగా గేమ్ ఆడుతుండగా, దీప్తి నల్లమోతూ అనూహ్యంగా టైటిల్ రేసులోకి దూసుకొచ్చింది.

    Bigg Boss public opinion polls: Tanish and Samrat Reddy are trailing

    బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 ప్రారంభమై 107 రోజులు కావోస్తున్నది. 16 మందితో ప్రారంభమైన ఈ కార్యక్రమం ఇంట్లో వివాదాల కారణంగా కొంత క్రేజీగా మారింది. మరో కొద్ది రోజుల్లో అంటే ఆదివారం బిగ్‌బాస్ గ్రాండ్ ఫినాలే జరుగనున్నది. అదే రోజు బిగ్‌బాస్ 2 తెలుగు విజేత ఎవరో తేలిపోతుంది. విజేతకు రూ.50 లక్షల బహుమతి లభిస్తుంది.

    మొదటి బిగ్‌బాస్ కార్యక్రమానికి యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరించి ఈ షోను తెలుగు వారికి దగ్గరిగా చేశారు. ప్రస్తుతం నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

    The public opinion polls show that contestants Tanish and Samrat Reddy are far away from being the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Contestants Tanish and Samrat Reddy are trailing behind in the race to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, according to public opinion polls published on various news portals.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 18:47 [IST]
