English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 81st day update: Horror moments for Akhil Sarthak, sayed Sohel Ryan. Apart from this, Monal Gajjar, Avinash, Ariana Glory, Akhil in the list for Elimination process. Ariana Glory request to Sohel to swap the nominations. Harika saved Abijeet with super power from Bigg Boss.